WINDHAM, N.H. — Expectations for Windham High boys lacrosse are way up, especially after three straight big wins in Division II play to open the year.
As captain Drew Denton said, “I think we’re pretty good. I think we have a shot at the state championship.”
Wednesday afternoon, Division I Salem came to Mount Jaguar, and as usual in this rivalry, the Blue Devils, under first-year head coach Colby Larsen, meant business.
Salem pushed Windham — which had outscored its previous three foes by a 46-11 margin — to find a new gear as Ryan Todt and Brennan Chane netted back-to-back goals to cut the 7-4 halftime lead to 7-6 in the third.
The Jags found the gas pedal and dominated the rest of the way, pounding eight fourth-quarter goals on their way to the 15-8 win.
“I just challenged the boys. We know our game. Play our game,” said coach Derek St. Cyr. “We’re a solid team. We needed things to come together. We were a little caught off guard that we had somebody that was giving us a run. It’s the first year that we’ve had a lot of these kids together at the varsity level. This is my first year at varsity. I think it’s a little bit of a learning process for all of us.
“It’s a great win for us, absolutely. We hadn’t really faced any really, really solid teams that had challenged us. We knew that Salem was coming off some tough (competition) and we knew they were hungry.”
Denton led the winners with five goals and three assists on the night.
“This guy does pretty much everything well. He’s a ground ball machine. He knows how to run the offense,” said St. Cyr of Denton. “Whenever we need a goal … this kid is usually ripping one through the net. He’s our leader, and I can’t say enough about him.”
It didn’t take much for Denton to get going against the Blue Devils.
“It gets a little chippy some times (against Salem). It’s fun. Everyone is playing their hardest because it’s Salem. It’s a rivalry,” said Denton. “It was tough. They’re a good team. They’ve improved a lot from last year.”
When things got tough, the Windham captain liked how his crew responded.
“(Salem) started winning the ground balls. and we started losing the lead a little bit,” said Denton, who will attend UNH and play club lacrosse there. “When it got to a one-goal game, we started moving the ball better and started playing the game.”
Nate Crowley netted three Windham goals, including a pair of fourth-quarter rips.
For Salem, which falls to 0-4, Brennan Chane scored four goals, while Ryan Todt and Bennett Atkins had two apiece.
Windham 15, Salem 8
Salem (0-4): 2-2-2-2 – 8
Windham (4-0): 3-4-1-8 – 15
Goals: W — Drew Denton 5, Matt Desmarais 2, Ryan Dann, Vito Mancini, Jake Suliveras 2, Nate Crowley 3, Jake Trudel; S — Ryan Todt 2, Brennan Chane 4, Bennett Atkins 2
Assists: W — Denton 3, Desmarais 2, Dann, Ryan Parke 3, Crowley; S — Atkins 2, Theodore Hannon , Henry Griffin 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.