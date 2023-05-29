BOSTON – I have a prospective chant for the 18,000+ fans at the T.D. Garden tonight when Derrick White comes to the foul line at some point.
“MVP! MVP! MVP! MVP!”
While I hate to burst the bubble of the Celtics “super max” guys, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who both up upped their game the last week, in these playoffs, really this series, nobody has stepped up, consistently, like White.
And that was before the last-second, season-saving put-back to save the Celtics season.
Finally, Celtcs coach Joe Mazzulla got the memo after White’s performance in Games 4 and 5, in which he scored 16 and 24 points respective.
White played 42 minutes in Game 6, probably aided by Malcolm Brogdon’s injury. But again, good things seem to happen the more this guy is involved.
Again, before he put himself with Larry Bird and John Havlicek, guys with iconic steals during Celtics championship runs, he was the team leader with six assists and, even better, no turnovers.
Among Brad Stevens “magic” as president the last two years, acquiring White for a first round pick and the disappointing Romeo Langford in February of 2022 has been his best.
White seems to play his best when the Celtics are under duress the most.
You can almost pencil him in for 11 points. Every night.
He can defend, as we’ve seen him also bothering Jimmy Butler the last week. He moves the ball. And, of course, pleases the nerds with his long-range shooting.
There is no delay when White shoots the ball. The decision appears to be made.
In this series he has made 18 of 33 three-pointers, which is an astounding 55 percent.
The Heat jumped to a 3-0 series lead with White-like performances from 3-point territory from three different “secondary” players – Gabe Vincent (10-for-18), Max Slus (12-for-25) and Caleb Martin (10-for-21).
White, though, took the baton from the trio since and has basically become the third member of the Celtics Big 3.
When the Celtics needed players to step up when it mattered most, nobody has ascended to that role better than White. Just a dependable guy, the kind Bill Belichick glorified – see Danny Amendola.
Everything about the Derrick White story is magical, starting off as a non-recruited Div. 2 player, who later transferred to Div. 1 Colorado.
He goes to the perfect “team oriented” team and coach, the San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich, where he becomes an old-school Boston Celtic.
Which brings us back to the last play on Saturday night.
White was not even an option. He threw the ball in, first looking for Tatum, then Brown and then Marcus Smart.
Smart could’ve and probably should’ve seen White was alone, going to the corner after throwing the in-bounds pass. He had three seconds to play with.
But he took the shot, which almost went in.
White simply did what players are taught to do very early in their basketball careers … follow your/the shot!
White had no time to grab the rebound, only to redirect, which he did.
History was made. At least for now. If the this season ends up in a Duck Boat parade, this will be “The Play” everybody remembers.
And credit to the Celtics most consistent player on this talented yet inconsistent outfit, their Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Derrick White.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
