The Whirlaway Racing Team had an outstanding day at the recent New England Grand Prix Half Marathon Championship in Boston, at the Run to Remember race. Over 3,300 runners showed up for the popular Boston race.
The Whirlaway women’s team dominated the day with three first-place titles and one second-place finish.
The Whirlaway women placed four women in the top 7 overall. Leading the way for the Women’s Open Team was Derry’s Emilee Risteen — coming off her 2:42 at the Boston Marathon — running a fast 1:18.47, finishing third overall.
Teammate and former Haverhill High and UMass Lowell star Jackie Solimine finished fifth in 1:19.46. Amanda Quinlan was sixth in 1:20.20, Meagan Saviano seventh in 1:21.20 and former Andover High standout Maggie Mullins was 15th in 1:26.25. Ex-Pinkerton star Morgan Sansing 17th 1:26.41.
The Women’s Master (40+) team was first overall, with Windham’s Lauren Tilton leading the way, running 1:25.05 finishing second overall in the 40-44 age group.
Whirlaway’s Rebecca Trachsel (1:25.41) and Amy Bernard (1:31.27) of Hampstead finished first and second in the 45-49 age group.
The Whirlaway Seniors (50+) finished second. Andover’s Nina Caron, who won the 60-65 age group, scoring down in a fast time of 1:31.39, along with Tina Dowling in second in 1:32.13, and Derry’s Nadine Palmer fifth in 1:46.08.
Whirlaway Veteran’s (60+) also took home top honors. Lead by Caron, Deb Johnson (fourth, 1:51.03) and Derry’s Lisa Zappala (fifth, 1:51.52).
Not to be outdone by the women, the Whirlaway mens team had a first, second and two 4th place finishes.
Mens’ Open was fourth, led by Shane Whalan (13th, 1:10.04), with help from Tim Poitras (1:13.31), Steve Dowsett (1:14.04) and Lou Saviano (1:16.03).
The Men’s Masters team was fourth, paced by Dan Princic (1:19.03), Dave Dechellis (1:19.48) finishing second in the 45-49 division and Brandon Newbould (1:21.19).
Whirlaway Seniors were second overall, led by Derry’s Charlie Bemis (1:22.15) and North Andover’s Doug Martyn (1:23.35) who both scored down and finished second and third in the 60-64 division. Salem’s Jack Toscano (1:25.22) was fourth in the 50-54 and Londonderry’s Mike Dufour (1:30.10) along with Whirlaway’s legend Paul Hammond (1:37.10) rounding out the scoring.
The Whirlaway Veteran’s team continued their New Grand Prix championship streak, winning easily, led by Bemis, Martyn and Hammond .
“What a day for the team”, said Whirlaway coach Dave Kazanjian. “Tremendous individual and team performances across the board. The women’s team had an unbelievable day. I’m very proud of everyone today, what a great team showing!”
