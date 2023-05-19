SALEM, NH – Both sides knew this was going to be a close game, no matter the team records. Despite Salem’s 3-13 season, the Blue Devils have played each and every team tough and looked to continue that Friday afternoon.
After making the 105-minute trek to Geremonty Drive, the Keene High Blackbirds looked to clinch a spot in New Hampshire’s Division I playoffs.
Keene took down Salem in eight innings, 1-0, improving to 7-9 on the season.
“Both sides had great pitching, and great defense today,” said Keene head coach Ryan Boden, who was a pitcher at Keene State and went to Keene High School. “Our goal heading into this season was to make the playoffs, and this one got us there. Despite a couple of blowouts, we have played mostly every team tough, and that’s helped us get to this point of advancing into the playoffs.
Cooper Deschene got the start for Salem, and as a sophomore, has looked to be the ace of the program in the past few weeks.
“It all starts with Cooper, who has pitched three great games straight,” said Salem head coach Dan Keleher. “Today was easily his best performance, and despite the loss, he was excellent and kept us right in it.”
Deschene went seven strong, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out three, before yielding to reliever Kris Cornacchio.
Gavin Rigby got the start for Keene and looked superb. Rigby pitched a complete game, only allowing five Salem hits, while throwing a mid-80s fastball.
“Gavin challenges every batter, and he throws strikes each time,” said Boden. “He throws so many different pitches on the mound, it makes it extremely difficult for the batter.”
Despite both sides having numerous chances to score throughout the first seven innings, each starting pitcher got out of trouble when it mattered most.
In the top of the eighth, Keene finally was able to get a run on the board. After three consecutive singles, Fitch Hennessey stepped up to the plate, with 2 outs, and bases loaded. A walk to Hennessey gave Keene a 1-0 lead, which ended up being the only run of the game.
“We couldn’t put hits together, and the wind was knocking everything down,” said Keleher. “I thought that the one score of the game on the walk was an extremely close call, on a competitive pitch, but that’s what happens.”
On the day, Salem managed just five hits – a pair from sophomore Aaron Masson, and base hits from Deschene, Sean Roeger and Jason Ciarcia.
Salem was unable to get a runner on in the bottom of the eighth, falling to 3-14. The Blue Devils take on Trinity High School next, with three games to go in the season.
Keene 1, Salem 0
Salem (0): Roeger ss 4-0-1, Ciarcia cf 3-0-1, Doherty c 4-0-0, Hamman 4-0-0, Masson 1b 3-0-2, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Deschene p 3-0-1, Cornacchio p 0-0-0, Maietta 3b 3-0-0, Goetz rf 2-0-0. Totals 29-0-5
LP: Cornacchio. Also: Deschene (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K)
Keene: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Salem: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
