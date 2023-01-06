You could argue no one in sports is worth an 11-year, $331 million contract.
Even the biggest stars — the slam dunk, can’t miss, no doubt about it guys — are usually old and broken down by the time those long deals are nearing their end.
That being said, in this new era in baseball of mega-million dollar deals, Rafael Devers is worth it.
This week the Red Sox finally stepped up to the plate and extended their All-Star third baseman, ensuring Devers remains a franchise cornerstone for years to come. The deal is by far the largest in franchise history and the sixth largest ever in MLB, and the Red Sox are betting that Devers is ready to take the next step and assume the mantle as face of the franchise.
Huge deals like this can be risky, but there is good reason to believe the Red Sox faith in Devers will pay off.
Since making his MLB debut at age 20 back in 2017 Devers has consistently ranked among the best hitters in baseball, batting .283 with an .854 OPS while twice topping the 30 home run and 100 RBI thresholds.
Few Red Sox players have ever been as productive at such a young age, as Devers ranks second in club history in home runs (139), fourth in RBI (455) and doubles (187) and fifth in runs scored (439) by players age 25 or under.
The players who rank ahead of him in those categories? Guys like Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and Tony Conigliaro.
Devers has now been voted an All-Star in back-to-back years and demonstrated early in his career that he has what it takes to thrive in high pressure environments. He also made notable strides defensively this past season, and given that he’s still 26 and only now entering his prime years there is good reason to believe great things could be on the horizon.
The importance of that youth can’t be understated.
Most players who sign massive decade-long contracts tend to break down towards the end of their deals. For example, Albert Pujols was barely a replacement level player the last five years of his 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Miguel Cabrera’s current eight-year deal almost immediately went bust after the future Hall of Famer began declining only one year into the extension.
The key difference between those two and Devers is their deals primarily covered their mid-to-late 30s, while Devers will still only be 36 by the time his contract is up. That means its reasonable to expect he could produce at an All-Star level for most if not all of the contract’s length.
Even at $30.1 million per year, Devers could wind up being a bargain.
Going forward a lot will be asked of Devers. For the next decade he’ll be counted on to lead the Red Sox on the field, in the clubhouse and in the community, and the Red Sox have placed a $331 million bet that he’s the man to lead the franchise into what they hope will be a new era of sustained excellence.
Now it’s up to Devers to prove them right.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.