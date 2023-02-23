BOSTON — As presently constituted, it’s hard to imagine anyone defeating the Boston Bruins four times in a 7-game series.
They’ve got the odds-on Vezina Trophy favorite in net and a backup who’d probably be a top 10-12 starter in the league. They’ve got four lines they can roll out and feel confident in no matter the opponent, a defensive unit that minimizes shots against at every turn, and a first-year head coach that seemingly has more correct answers than James Holzhauer did on ‘Jeopardy!’.
But with all this winning and fanfare comes with a big caveat.
There are a myriad of reasons why the Bruins, now with an absurd 89 points in just 55 regular season games after their recent dominating wins over the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, are anything but a sure thing to lift Lord Stanley’s cherished silver mug in June.
For starters, there’s still three-and-a-half months of hockey to be played before a champion is crowned. Pessimism surrounding the Black-and-Gold has been (aside from the egregious Mitchell Miller faux pas) virtually nonexistent this season, but certainly there are things that could happen to derail what has been a freight train hell-bent on success.
No one in the organization or fan base wants to think about them, but key injuries, inopportune penalties, the goaltending suddenly going belly up, not being physically tough end to handle a 2-month playoff grind — these are all pratfalls that could befall them.
You’re also probably well versed in that President’s Trophy winning teams usually fail to win the title. and because Boston is going to win the President’s Trophy by a sizable margin, they’ll be tasked with bucking a trend that, over the last 20 seasons, includes just three teams to have achieved this feat: the 2002 and 2008 Red Wings, and the 2013 Blackhawks.
Boston always seems to take care of business on a given night, be it demoralizing opponents early in games, swinging momentum in their favor with a clutch save, a monster hit, or a power play goal, and on those rare occasions where they’ve needed to, rally in the third period for another two points.
Captain Patrice Bergeron, who scored his 20th goal for the 10th straight season (and 14th time in his Hall of Fame career) Saturday, said dropping the hammer on a Islanders club that was playing its second game in as many nights was of paramount importance Saturday.
“We’ve been on the other side before and know it’s not easy with the travel and all,” said Bergeron. “We knew they’re a good team on the forecheck, going north/south, and they don’t give you much, so we needed a good start ... and that’s what we did.”
As dominant as the Bruins have been — their 43-8-5 record still projects them to finish with more than 62 victories, which would break the NHL record — they should conceivably get even better between now and March 3 at 3 p.m., which is the NHL’s trade deadline.
General manager Don Sweeney has never been afraid to swap players and/or future draft picks for shiny new objects he feels can help his team in the here and now. That’s certainly not going to change with the Bruins is their best position to win a Stanley Cup in more than a decade.
Getting Jake DeBrusk back from a broken leg Saturday night, one that cost him six-and-a-half weeks on the shelf, paid immediate dividends as he scored less than five minutes in. Having him back isn’t a trade acquisition, but rather strengthens an already tungsten-like team.
“I felt (the puck) on my stick and was praying it would sit for me,” DeBrusk noted of his move towards goaltender Semyon Varlamov. “It was a hockey move where I was hoping it’d go in.”
Sweeney will be on the lookout for a top four defenseman to bolster the roster, some grit up front, and depth pieces with playoff experience (preferably with term). If the right deal comes along and it means subtracting a certain player from the current roster — say, a Trent Frederic, Matt Grzelcyk, or A.J. Greer — Trader Don won’t hesitate to do so.
The Bruins are not yet a finished product. There is more work to be done, both on the ice and as far as transactions go. Whether or not they make the right moves in both areas will ultimately determine if the 2022-23 campaign ends with a Duck Boat parade, or another agonizing postseason defeat.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.