Heading into Memorial Day, the Boston Red Sox own the best offense in the American League.
Imagine that.
If I had told you that would be the case prior to the season, you probably would have nodded and gone about your day.
If I had told you that a month ago, you probably would have laughed in my face and called me a liar.
Yet here the Red Sox are, exactly where we always expected them to be, even if the journey included a few unexpected twists along the way.
With Sunday’s 12-2 blowout of the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox have now scored 234 runs on the season in 48 games, good for 4.87 runs per game. That puts them in a dead heat for the No. 1 spot with the Los Angeles Angels (235, 4.79) and ahead of the New York Yankees (220, 4.58) for best in the league in both categories.
What makes that even more remarkable is that at this point three weeks ago the Red Sox ranked 12th out of 15 teams, and in the blink of an eye they have increased their scoring average by more than 1.5 runs per game.
The turnaround has been especially impressive given the depths to which they’d sunk right before.
When Boston’s season reached its nadir on May 8 after getting swept at home by the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox were 5-14 in their prior 19 games while averaged just 2.6 runs per game. That stretch dropped them to 10-19 overall and alone in last place in the AL East.
In the 19 games since? They’ve gone 13-6 while averaging 7.3 runs per game. Now they stand at 23-25 and are within striking distance of getting back over .500 before the start of the upcoming west coast road trip.
How have they done it? Where before the Red Sox had three all-star contributors surrounded by six sitting ducks, Boston has now been getting consistent production from just about every spot in the lineup.
Christian Vázquez? Red hot. The catcher is batting .392 since Boston’s offense sparked back to life on May 10 and over this weekend’s series against Baltimore he’s batted an even .500.
Kiké Hernández? Finally hitting like the guy we saw the second half of last season. He’s reached base in his last 17 games while hitting three home runs in the past week.
Franchy Cordero? He’s brought consistency to what had previously been an untenable situation at first base and went 2 for 3 with a home run Sunday to boost his average to .282 on the year.
Those three have given badly needed support to Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, who have continued to rake and are now batting .328, .345 and an absurd .379 respectively.
Will the Red Sox keep hitting like this the rest of the year? Probably not. But given the way this team was built, it’s a good bet that the frigid start — and not the recent hot streak — will prove itself the outlier.
This is who the Red Sox are. Better late than never.
