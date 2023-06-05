NORTH ANDOVER – On paper, North Andover was supposed to win. The Knights came in as the higher seed, a more experience team with an outstanding goalie and had defeated Central Catholic twice already this season by a combined score of 33-14.
By the end of the third quarter, the potential upset alert had sounded as Central, down 6-1 at halftime, sliced the margin to just one goal at 7-6 through three quarters at Walsh Stadium.
North Andover simply went back to what it does best -- deny and defend. That combination led the No. 8 seed Knights to a 9-6 victory over No. 25 seed Central in a Division 1 State Tournament round of 32 battle.
The win advances the Knights to the Round of 16 and will host No. 9 seed Catholic Memorial (11-7) with the date and time yet to be announced.
"This was too close for comfort. It's really hard when you beat a team (twice) by nine and 10 (goals). It's high school kids so it's all about discipline," said NA head coach Steve Zella. "We had a 7-2 lead and I feel like our guys got a little too complacent, a little too loose. Everything was there for us, but we just didn't finish at certain points. We had multiple shots and more clean looks than they did. We made them work for their goals. Our defense played unreal."
During crunch time, defenders Tyler Fay and Hunter Scott as well as middies Max Cho and Brayden Bethel caused several big turnovers, while goalie Matt Roy was exceptional all game turning away 15 shots.
"Matt Roy played great. We put in a lot of work for him. Every day we challenge him and we're firing (shots) on him," said Zella.
North Andover jumped out to the 6-1 halftime lead behind two goals from Colin Willoe and single tallies from Trey Kean, Jake Lins, Tommy Farrell and Ean Larochelle. But at the end of the half, NA was called for a two-minute locked-in penalty. That seemed to get the juices going for Central as they outscored the Knights 5-1 in the third quarter behind two goals from Sean Gray and one each from Ben Faletra, Luke Faletra and Easton Morse. Morse's came on an impressive inside spin move, before going top inside corner with his shot to make it 7-6 with a minute left in the third.
"We tried to have a mentality coming into this game that no matter what happens, we just want to win the next play," said Central coach Mike Forgione. "Going into halftime and down 6-1, the guys were really resilient in that halftime huddle. We got the game to within one (goal) and in games like this, it's the things that happen outside the margins that cost us. A couple of turnovers here, a couple of bad penalties there, and against a great team like North Andover, you don't need to be at a further disadvantage against them."
Going into the fourth quarter, Zella instructed his team to just "play our game" and the Knights did. Farrell made it 8-6 with 7:58 left and then he assisted on Willoe's third tally of the game with 4:26 to go. North Andover all but ran out the clock the rest of the way.
"I'm proud of our guys. I know some of them are disappointed but that's not a bad (Central Catholic) team at all," said Zella. "We played really well against them the last two times we faced them and they didn't play well. They gave us our their best game of the season here today. I'll give them credit because I haven't seen them play like that."
Forgione had previously stated that his team played poorly in the two meetings against NA and he expected his team to finally show its true colors.
"(North Andover) saw (our best performance) today. The way we kept ourselves in this game, even down early (and came back was great to see). I'm so proud of these guys. They have come a long way in the past two months. We're a very young team so we get to do it all over again next year,” said Forgione.
North Andover 9, Central Catholic 6
CC (7-11) 1 0 5 0 -6
NA (12-7) 3 3 1 2 -9
Goals: CC, Easton Morse 2, Sean Gray 2, Ben Faletra and Luke Faletra; NA, Colin Willoe 3, Tommy Farrell 2, Trey Kean (2), Ean Larochelle and Jake Lins; Saves: CC, Jake Lydon 10; NA, Matt Roy 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.