BRADENTON, Fla. — In likely his penultimate spring training start, Nick Pivetta didn't have his best day.
Pivetta, who is in line to be Boston's No. 2 starter to open the season, allowed three walks and two home runs over an up-and-down four-plus inning outing, during which he also allowed three runs on five total hits plus five strikeouts in the Red Sox 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Both of the home runs Pivetta gave up were solo shots, but the walks proved more troublesome. He surrendered back to back walks in the fourth, setting the table for Roberto Perez to rip an RBI double down the left field line. Then in the fifth he allowed a towering home run to Daniel Vogelbach and a third walk, and after that he got the hook.
Pivetta finished with 77 pitches, and after coming out of the game he made his way to the bullpen, where he threw another 10 pitches.
"I just wanted to get some more work in," Pivetta said in the clubhouse afterwards. "I didn't feel great in my mechanics today so I wanted to feel the ball more."
Pivetta said that while he didn't have full command he believes the issue is correctable and doesn't anticipate any problems going forward. He expects his next start to be six innings and that he is on schedule despite the shortened spring training.
"I'm right where I need to be," he said. "It's a shortened spring training, there's some things that we need to rush through to work on but other than that we'll all be ready for Opening Day."
Top prospects get late look
In the final innings of Tuesday's loss, Red Sox fans who made the trip to Bradenton got a potential glimpse into the future.
Top infield prospects Alex Binelas, Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke and Triston Casas all took the big league field together, offering a preview of what Boston's infield may look like at some point down the line.
Combined with fellow prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's two-run home run and some strong showings by pitching prospects Kaleb Ort and Kutter Crawford, there was a lot for fans to like even if the game itself didn't go Boston's way.
"It's great, you start looking at the future, obviously we live in the present but we're in a great spot organizational-wise," Cora said afterwards.
In the ninth inning Yorke drew a walk and later scored on Rafaela's home run, and the pitching prospects both shined with some impressive velocity. Ort pitched a perfect fifth inning to drop his ERA for the spring at 3.00, and Crawford touched 97 mph on the gun while striking out five batters over his two innings of work.
That's a welcome change for Cora, who said the club has made huge strides in terms of the depth of young talent it has coming up through the ranks.
"I still remember in '19 on the pitching side of it I was like wow our guys aren't throwing hard compared to others," Cora said. "Now it's the other way around, people are talking about us. We have a bunch of guys that are throwing 95-plus, throwing strikes ... you look around and we're in a great place."
Arroyo impresses in outfield
Christian Arroyo got the start in right field and in the fourth inning made an impressive catch up against the wall. The play wasn't quite in home run robbery territory but it could have potentially been trouble for an inexperienced outfielder looking to expand his defensive capabilities ahead of the regular season.
Alex Cora said afterwards that Arroyo has done well making the transition.
"He's a good athlete, he seems very comfortable," Cora said. "Not every time is going to be like that but so far he's been solid."
Diekman's struggles continue
Newly signed relief pitcher Jake Diekman has struggled mightily since arriving in Boston, and on Tuesday he stumbled again, allowing a three-run home run during his inning of work. Diekman did also record two strikeouts and Cora said he's not concerned about the veteran lefty.
"He's all over the place right now, not throwing enough strikes, but he's a veteran, he'll get it right," Cora said. "The stuff is still there, nothing to worry about."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
