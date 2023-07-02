HAVERHILL – As Brendan Dodier was nearing his first year of college at WPI in Worcester, something just felt off. After playing baseball his entire life and dominating competition at Whittier Tech, Dodier figured it was a given that he would be playing collegiate baseball.
“I learned that nothing is ever certain, and you need to put yourself out there,” said Dodier, who got caught in a coaching change at WPI and ended up not playing. “It was a tough year away from the sport I love.”
Well, baseball. He’s back.
After leading the area in 2022 with a .517 batting average, Dodier was named an Eagle Tribune All-Star, and was runner-up to Commonwealth Conference MVP, Shawsheen’s Mavrick Bourdeau. On Friday night, Dodier took the mound for Haverhill’s Legion baseball team, facing off against the Bourdeau-led Lowell team.
“It’s hard to not look back to senior year and think of how I finished as the runner-up for MVP in our conference,” added Dodier.
After losing his sophomore year due to COVID, Dodier joined the Haverhill Legion program at the recommendation of friends, looking to refine his skills after being unable to play high school baseball.
“Brendan began in our Junior Legion program as a 15-year-old back in 2020 and quickly rose to the senior level,” said Haverhill coach Dan Francescone. “He is a great teammate and an extremely important asset to my team. I value his leadership and bulldog mentality. Although he is a quiet leader, he lets his play do the talking. His potential is endless.”
As a junior at Whittier, Dodier took the lead as the No. 1 starter.
A tough tourney-opening loss to Belmont, in which Dodier struck out five and allowed four hits, ignited a fire in him.
As good as he was, the senior still had little to zero interest from college programs. Dodier and his family had their eyes set on WPI, a school known for its rigorous academics but playing baseball would be close to impossible.
“I spoke with the prior coach at WPI multiple times throughout last summer, but he retired right before classes started,” said Dodier. “It stopped the recruiting process for me. It’s another reason why I took a year off from baseball, but it’s been fantastic talking to the new coach and getting to know him.
“I even thought about going the prep school route after Whittier, but my family and I decided to go forward with WPI, for their rich academic history,” added Dodier. “The thought of a post-graduate year of high school was in my head for a few months during my senior year, but I know I made the best decision.”
The right-handed pitcher closely followed WPI this spring. He knows he can contribute immediately.
“We are looking forward to having Brendan come out for the team this fall,” said WPI coach Brendan Casey. “The coaching staff and I are excited to see what he can bring to the table on the field, and compete to be a member of the WPI baseball team.”
“I know that Coach Casey will come down to a Legion game at some point this summer, and I can’t wait to show him in person my talents on the diamond,” added Dodier.
Francescone is thankful to have Dodier back for one final year on Haverhill’s Legion baseball team, and expects him to continue to dominate as he the last three seasons, before heading back to school.
“Brendan will be a very successful pitcher at WPI. He does not let things bother him, and he focuses on each batter,” said Francescone. “Although he is a tremendous batter – and his batting average at Whittier showed that – I think he really excels as a pitcher. He learns and grows each and every day.”
