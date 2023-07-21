Summer has put Methuen High’s Samantha Pfeil to the test.
Her Rangers’ basketball coach Ryan Middlemiss expects yet another “A+” response from his two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
“It’s been a challenge. I don’t think she’s ever been hurt,” said Middlemiss of the rising senior Pfeil, who dislocated her shoulder in a Mass. Rivals AAU game early in the summer.
“It’s been tough, but she’s handling it so well. She’s at every summer league game, camps, whatever is going on with the team, workouts, whatever. You couldn’t ask for a better leader.”
A three-year starter and all-conference performer, Pfeil helped lead the Rangers into the Division 1 state tourney this past winter. She had hoped to parlay that into a big spring and summer recruiting period with Rivals, only to have that shortened by the shoulder.
“I had a game and was going up for a rebound. Our arms tangled up, and I got the worst of it,” said Pfeil, who has since started physical therapy and is now about six weeks away from returning to full physical contact.
It was as much a setback emotionally as physically, but Pfeil has fought on all levels to keep heading in the right direction.
“The people around me are motivating me. They know and I know I will be back for the season, and I’m still so excited about the winter, looking forward to a great season ahead,” she said. “But it’s definitely been hard.”
Unable to compete in games, she’s focused on drills and practice time to work on her game. A lethal scorer with unlimited range (49 3s last winter), Pfeil’s top priority on court has been adding a new dimension.
“I know my shot is there, just trying to be stronger and work in the paint,” she said. “I’m trying to add some strength to my game and be a better scorer there.”
And there’s more. Dropping a tough, one-point tourney opener to Winchester did not sit well with this competitor.
“I’m looking to improve my game any way possible,” said Pfeil, who has had a little bit of extra spare time this summer and has done some catching up with movies. “Leadership, being more vocal on court, anything I can do. We’re definitely looking forward to a very successful year.”
The injury came at the wrong time, though, for Pfeil in one key area … recruiting.
A 5-foot-11 wing, Pfeil was just gathering steam, entertaining offers from Division 3 schools like Johnson & Wales and Rhode Island College before the injury. That’s been the toughest part. But Middlemiss knows if she continues the rise to prominence, the schools will find her.
“In my opinion, she’s definitely a scholarship player,” Middlemiss said. “Just from the couple years I’ve worked with her, how she’s improved her game in every area, watching the growth she’s made. If she’s in a program where they value her and push her, she’s only going to get better. She wants it for sure.”
For now, though, the top priority is easy: get Pfeil healthy and ready for a huge winter with the Rangers.
“You couldn’t ask for a better leader. She’s awesome. She’s really a leader by example, work ethic, attitude, competitive spirit, everything you want,” said Middlemiss.
“I think she’s going to have an amazing year. She has a chance to be one of the best players in the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.