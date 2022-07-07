The time off did Rafael Devers some good.
Having sat out back to back games with what Red Sox manager Alex Cora described as back and hamstring soreness, Devers returned to the lineup rested and refreshed Thursday and proceeded to take New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole deep on consecutive at bats, first for a two-run shot to right and then for a three-run bomb to straightaway center.
But thanks to a wildly improbable defensive miscue, it wasn’t enough.
An infield pop-up off the bat of Yankees catcher Jose Trevino wound up falling in after Franchy Cordero lost the ball in the sky, scoring Aaron Hicks for what wound up being the game-winning run in New York’s 6-5 win. The play would have ended the top of the fifth, and despite having a .010 expected batting average according to Statcast, it was still ruled an RBI double despite never making it more than 60 feet from home plate.
Incredibly, the play was later changed to an error and then changed back to a double later in the game.
“I was looking to the other guys in the infield who were involved in the play and when I looked up the ball was already behind me,” Cordero said via translator Carlos Villoria Benítez, adding that several fly balls were also affected by the wind throughout the night. “Those are the things that happen in the game and you just turn the page and try to keep working at first base.”
At the time the play gave the Yankees a 6-2 lead, and the run loomed large after Devers came up with his three-run blast in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to one. From that point on Boston’s bullpen did its job, holding the high-powered Yankees scoreless the rest of the way, but the Red Sox couldn’t mount any sustained offense of its own against New York’s relievers, with Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Clay Holmes closing the door.
It wasn’t all on Cordero, however. Starting pitcher Josh Winckowski had his worst performance since his MLB debut, allowing a grand slam in the third to Josh Donaldson followed by a solo shot to Aaron Hicks, and he also walked five.
“Just didn’t quite have the feel of the sinker that I’ve had the last three or four games, it was sailing up on me, but it’s tough to pitch when you put that many guys on for free,” Winckowski said.
Devers finished 2 for 3 with two home runs, five RBI and a walk, and with his performance he’s now 7 for 23 lifetime against Cole with six home runs. Nobody else in baseball has more than four homers against the Yankees ace.
It was a loud closing statement as Devers seeks to earn his second straight start at the MLB All-Star Game. He’s currently a finalist for the AL third base spot along with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and voting closes on Friday.
“He’s that good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Devers. “Hopefully he’ll be starting in Dodger Stadium in a few weeks. The stage, he doesn’t get caught up in the whole thing, he’s enjoys playing baseball and helping his team to win.”
With the loss the Red Sox are now 45-38 on the year and fall a half game behind Tampa Bay for first in the AL Wild Card race, while the Yankees are now 60-23. The two clubs will be back at it again Friday at 7:10 p.m., with Boston’s Connor Seabold (0-1, 8.31 ERA) set to take the hill against New York’s Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.44 ERA).
