Alex Cora could tell something was different the moment Rafael Devers arrived at spring training.
Typically a low-key guy with a personality better defined by playful humility than attention grabbing swagger, Devers reported to camp with a whole new level of gravitas.
"More mature, very confident in the way he talked, the way people gravitated to him," the Red Sox manager said. "I've been saying it all along, I think around the league people know who he is and we saw it in spring training."
No longer just an upstart youngster, Devers carried himself like someone who expected greatness of himself and has let his play do the talking. Now more than two months into the season Devers has become impossible to ignore, and both in Boston and across baseball he's widely recognized as the superstar he's arguably always been.
Perhaps not coincidentally, Devers is finally acting like one too.
Though hardly a showman and still authentically himself, Devers' increased confidence has become evident whenever he takes the field. His at bats are less theatrical and more focused, and he rarely lets opposing pitchers off the hook when they make a mistake.
Devers has also become less shy about showing his personality on the field. If he gets knocked down, he'll often spend five seconds longer than he needs to lying down on the ground before getting up and inevitably making the other team pay. He's also not above admiring his handiwork when he takes opposing pitchers deep, something he did with aplomb Wednesday after homering in his fourth straight game and something you didn't see much from him two or three years ago.
"Let the kids play. That's what they say, right?" Cora said. "He's only 25. I think he's dominating the game and I don't think people take it personal. It's the other way around. Sometimes we're too humble in certain areas, they're such humble kids who show up every day and play, put their heads down, and sometimes it's cool to enjoy it."
More than anything else, Devers has become someone you always expect to come through, a trait all superstars share.
Entering Thursday Devers led the American League in wins above replacement among position players (3.5), and he currently ranks near the top of the league in just about every major offensive category. He's batting .329 with 16 home runs, 40 RBI and a .990 OPS plus 53 runs, 85 hits and 23 doubles, and he's also gone from one of the worst defensive infielders in baseball to a genuinely good one in the span of a single offseason.
"I feel really good, even more when the team is playing well," Devers said. "I'm very happy with the way things are going right now and how the team is playing."
While Devers said he's not focused on his contract situation or motivated by the prospect of increasing his value, there's no doubt he's elevated himself to the game's elite and put himself in line to become a very rich man. Yet regardless of what his future holds, Devers' present is tremendously exciting, and Red Sox fans should appreciate what he's already become.
"Honestly he's one of the best hitters in the big leagues, there are lots of other guys having great seasons, Aaron Judge, Jose Ramirez, but he shows up every day and we're happy that he's hitting second for us on a daily basis and plays third base," Cora said. "The way he acted in spring training we had a feeling it was going to be something like this, and he's coming through."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
