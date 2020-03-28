I can hear it now.
Anybody who is anybody connected to the New England Patriots, particularly on defense, that says they are looking forward to proving themselves, post-Tom Brady, they will hear this a lot:
“Be careful what you wish for.”
For most of the last two decades, beyond the wins, the “Awww yeahhhh!” post-game lockerroom celebrations and those arrogant ring ceremonies at Bob Kraft’s Brookline home, there have been whispers about “credit.”
And those whispers have almost always been on the defensive side of the ball.
Well, one particular guy who didn’t whisper his misgivings with Bill Belichick-and-Tom-Brady getting the lion’s share of the credit was Rodney Harrison.
He screamed it from rooftops.
But most of the rest quietly voiced their displeasure that Patriots fans and media glossed over the defense’s role in this dynasty, particularly over Brady’s last dozen seasons.
Among Belichick’s big free agent signings thus far, well, sort of, was a 2-year, $23 million deal for Devin McCourty, who was hours away from entering the first day of legal tampering.
It was interesting because not only is $13 million of that guaranteed, but that it came a few days before Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins became free agents and later signed.
The signing of McCourty, who it could be argued was the team leader on defense – see a few dozen press briefings last season when McCourty was its spokesman – is meaningful, especially at that semi-exorbitant price.
Belichick, with this signing, appears to be looking to build something sooner rather than later, with this probably being McCourty’s last deal, leaving him with $83.6 million.
Guess what?
Under Belichick’s watch no other Patriot not named Tom Brady has been paid more. And it’s not even close.
Remarkably, Don’t’a Hightower ($54M through 2020), Rob Gronkowski ($53.4), Julian Edelman ($48.6M through 2021), Jerod Mayo ($42.3M), Patrick Chung ($40.3M through 2021) and Logan Mankins ($38.6) are the closest.
We call that guy, the one who has been through two big contractual discussions not including his rookie deal, the new team leader.
Did Devin imply to Belichick that he wanted his brother back? It appears it was brought up a few times.
With Brady gone, everything changes. Las Vegas bookmakers have the Patriots over-under at “9,” same as Brady’s Bucs. But the Patriots are typically at 11 wins.
“I think my goal is always to win as many games as possible. I don’t think you ever come into the season and talk, ‘Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl,’” said McCourty. “It’s about improving and winning games along the way as you improve. I think that will stay the same.
“A lot of what I’ve seen is people tweeting me like, ‘Enjoy what you guys had, it’s over, you guys won’t win a game,’” said McCourty. “I think that’s natural though. I think if I was a fan and I watched the team and watched a guy for a long time and he left and he was so great, I would say that team is going to be terrible too.”
But it’s not true. Belichick doesn’t believe and neither do guys like McCourty on defense that have been waiting for this opportunity.
There are holes in several areas, including on defense, particularly at linebacker, losing a pair of cagey, athletic veterans in Van Noy and Collins.
Belichick, though, has found a way to fill those holes, and two of those possibilities might already be on the roster in Ja’Whaun Bentley (23) and Chase Winovich (24).
But they will have “the” team leader on that side of ball, and I’m not talking the head coach.
There’s a new sheriff in Foxborough. And he’s got the goods to have that title.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.