BOSTON — Where do we even begin?
Calling it a collapse of biblical proportions might be laying it on a big thick. But it certainly has to feel that way to the Boston Bruins this morning ... and it most certainly does to their fans.
Most wins and points in a season in NHL history. Only four losses at home in regulation. A boatload of hardware coming their way at the NHL Awards in June. It all means nothing now.
The Florida Panthers completed a stunning comeback Sunday night, rallying from a 3-games-to-1 deficit to shock the top seeded Bruins, 4-3, on Carter Verhaeghe’s overtime goal before a shocked and sullen full house at TD Garden.
Putting Jeremy Swayman in net for Game 7 — something that truthfully that should’ve been done much earlier in the series — didn’t give Boston the spark it so desperately needed. Just the the fourth goalie in NHL history to make his first start in a series in the seventh game, he was game and finished with 27 saves, but Verhaeghe’s snipe at 8:35 of the extra session sealed the Bruins’ season.
Still dazed by what had happened less than five minutes beforehand, the Bruins saluted the fans who were still left at TD Garden after going through the traditional handshake line with the winning Floridians.
In what very likely could’ve been both captain Patrice Bergeron and fellow center David Krejci’s final NHL game, the Bruins didn’t get the fast start they wanted, allowed Florida to take a two-goal lead just 74 seconds into the second period, and were once again forced to play catch up ... a formula that works in the playoffs as well as an ‘84 Datsun works on the Autobahn.
How crazy is it that the Bruins lost all three games of this series that Bergeron — taking part in his 14th Game 7 all time, tied with former teammate Zdeno Chara for the most ever —played in? Or the sheer fact that after winning in every way imaginable from October to mid-April, they prevailed only once in four postseason contests on Garden ice?
Or, rather than playing hockey throughout May and into June, that they’ll merely be cleaning out the lockers now after this astounding, unprecedented upset?
The team that scored first won all seven games in this Eastern Conference quarterfinal, so when Florida’s Brandon Mountour swooped in and popped a power play backhand goal past Swayman in the first period, it was a bad omen. It was worse when Hampus Lindholm failed to clear the zone early in the second period and fed the Panthers’ Sam Reinhart with a thank-you-very-much pass in the low slot, allowing the right wing to snap a shot home with ease.
To their credit, the Bruins did manage to come back and tie the game on two power play goals: a David Krejci slapper from the left circle, and Tyler Bertuzzi tipping a Dmitry Orlov shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. David Pastrnak then gave the hosts the lead by popping a Brandon Carlo rebound past Bobrovsky with a 15 minutes and change to go.
Florida looked dead in the water until, with its goalie pulled for an extra skater, Montour snuck a shot past Swayman at the right post with just 59.3 seconds left in regulation. As if it were fated at this point, the Panthers then won it in extra time.
The questions will be endless. Was the pressure too great for a team that had blitzkreiged its way through the regular season and into the record books? Was coach Jim Montogmery too slow to pull the hook on struggling goalie Linus Ullmark and go to Swayman? Should he have taken Trent Frederic out of the lineup for Games 5 and 6? Where was the confidence and swagger shown in Games 3 and 4 in Florida?
Bergeron, after a long and heartful hug with Marchand, was the last player off the ice. He saluted the fans one last time to more applause, then skated off the ice ... perhaps for good.
If this is it, it simply was not the way it was supposed to be for either Bergeron ... or the Bruins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.