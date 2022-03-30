FORT MYERS, Fla. — Christian Arroyo hopes to make an impact for the Red Sox this season, but with Trevor Story now locked in at second base his best chance for playing time involves an abrupt transition to right field.
Luckily, he’s been able to get a few pointers from the guy who has played more games in right at Fenway Park than anyone in history.
Arroyo is being mentored by Red Sox legend Dwight Evans, who is a regular at spring training and has often taken Boston’s outfielders under his wing. Arroyo said Evans has been particularly helpful teaching him how to line up and that his emphasis on a simple approach has made the transition easier.
“He always tells me ‘hey we’re going to take it slow, I don’t want you going out there trying to make these ridiculous plays right now. Just catch the ball in front of you, catch the ground balls, catch the balls in the air,’” Arroyo said. “I think as stuff kind of progresses and I get more comfortable out there and that becomes easier, that’s when you can get a little different with everything.”
Though Arroyo has never played a big league game in the outfield, Evans said he’s been a quick study. Even after barely a week Arroyo has picked up on a lot of the most important things, which Evans said has enabled him to coach him on some of the less obvious details.
“Your load, which we call as you come set when the ball is crossing the plate, he does that from the infield. I told him to play it like he does at second base,” said Evans, who ranks seventh in MLB history with 2,092 career games played in right. “He’s really an athlete out there, so he’s easy. He’s easy and I think he’s getting more comfortable out there.”
Arroyo sure looked comfortable on Tuesday when he made by far the most difficult play of his short outfield career. Playing a deep fly ball by Pittsburgh’s Yoshi Tsutsugo, Arroyo tracked the ball all the way to the warning track and made the grab right up against the outfield wall.
“I’ve never really done anything like that before, especially in a game,” Arroyo said. “So being able to do that, and feel comfortable doing it, seamlessly transitioning to ‘ok here’s the track, here’s the fence,’ boom, make the catch. It’s one of those things that with time will become more comfortable, but that being said it was pretty cool to get that out of the way.”
Having Evans to lean on has been particularly helpful given that Arroyo hasn’t had a chance to work directly with his teammates yet. Arroyo said whenever the outfielders have been doing their drills he’s usually still practicing infield, but eventually he plans to pick some of the others’ brains.
Between Jackie Bradley Jr. and Kiké Hernández, who last year navigated a similar transition from second base to the outfield, Arroyo has two of the best defensive outfielders in baseball to learn from. Arroyo also said he plans to call Hunter Renfroe, who manned right field last year and is well familiar with the challenges Fenway’s right field poses.
For starters, it’s the biggest right field in baseball, but Evans doesn’t think that will be the most difficult part for Arroyo to get the hang of.
“The toughest time is in a day game, and around 3:30 or 4 when the sun starts coming down the horizon, that’s the hard part,” Evans said. “He’ll have to learn how to deal with that, but again, good athlete, easy to talk to and a pleasure to be with him and have him absorb some of the things I have to say.”
Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Wednesday that he plans to have Arroyo primarily play right field, saying he doesn’t want to put him in left and risk a repeat of Blake Swihart, the former top prospect who suffered a serious injury trying to transition from catcher to left field. Whether he sticks in one spot or plays all over, Arroyo said he’s preparing to help any way he can and that he appreciates all the help coming his way.
“For me it’s kind of like a calming factor when you can get a little bit of affirmation from him or a guy like [bench coach] Will Venable, who played in the big leagues for a long time,” Arroyo said. “You talk to guys like that and they’re like ‘hey you’re going to be fine, just catch the ball.’”
