BRAINTREE – Calli Dias has been involved with golf her entire life. Her father, John, is an avid golfer, so is her grandfather, Gerry White. But perhaps her biggest inspiration on the links has been her brother, Timmy, who played four years of varsity golf while at North Andover High.
“I have always looked up to my brother,” said the 16-year-old. “On the course, I’ve always wanted to be just like him – A great golfer, a leader, and a good teammate.”
Now heading into her junior year at North Andover, Dias has been tearing up the amateur golf scene over the summer, preparing her for the fall season.
On Tuesday, Dias won the Silver Division at the Massachusetts Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship at the Braintree Municipal Golf Course, with a first round score of 80, and a second round score of 82.
Just two days before the Amateur Championship, Dias won the North Andover Country Club ladies championship for the first time, giving her extra confidence as she walked into Braintree Municipal.
“I was surprised that the first day at amateurs went so well, the score of 80 was actually my all-time lowest score, and it was great to play so well in the biggest event I’ve been in so far,” said Dias.
After day two, Dias was tied atop the leaderboard with Walpole’s Tori Adams, forcing a sudden death playoff hole, which was the first ever playoff for Dias.
“The nerves were so strong, I had to step away from the ball to take a deep breath,” added the soon-to-be junior.
After Adams bogeyed, Dias sunk a seven foot putt for par to win the championship.
Dias has grown up with the Murphy family in Haverhill, who are prominent in the local golf community, where Ted and Mary held weekend kids clinics and tournaments at Garrison’s Golf.
Two wins in a week sure is sweet, but Dias was able to make it three wins in-a-row after coming out victorious with a final score of 84 at the NEPGA Boda Invitational in Andover on Thursday morning.
With the first day of school coming up in just a few weeks, Dias has some big plans ahead for her junior year.
“I hope to have a great high school season, but most importantly, I want to help empower the younger girl golfers in the North Andover community, so hopefully one day there will be an official Scarlet Knights girls golf team.”
