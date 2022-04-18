Boston Marathon

While dressed in a Ukraine shirt, a runner holds a Ukraine and American flag while approaching the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Boston.

 Charles Krupa - staff, AP

If you ran the Boston Marathon on Monday we want to know about it. Send us an email to bburt@eagletribune.com with nuggets about your experience and a photo. We may run them in the newspaper on Wednesday or online.

Also leave contact information.

