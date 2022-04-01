FORT MYERS, Fla. — Peer to peer coaching is common among pitchers across baseball, and last year you would often hear stories about how Red Sox relievers were picking up tips from newly arrived veteran Adam Ottavino.
This year a similar dynamic appears to be developing with newcomer Jake Diekman and his fellow lefties.
A 10-year big league veteran, the 35-year-old Diekman came to Boston earlier this month alongside fellow lefties Matt Strahm and Derek Holland. They join a staff that already featured lefties Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez and Austin Davis, giving the Red Sox a deep pool of left-handed arms to potentially draw from as the season begins next week.
Known for his wipeout slider, few pitchers are better at drawing swings and misses than Diekman. According to Statcast he ranked 96th percentile in whiff percentage last season, and that knowledge is valuable for younger pitchers trying to take their game to the next level.
Davis, for instance, said he’s already learned a few tweaks from Diekman that could greatly improve his own slider.
“I got to play catch with him a couple of days ago, and just playing catch with him I learned so much more about my slider,” said Davis, who added that he’s also gotten pointers from the 12-year veteran Holland on his changeup. “It’s always awesome having veteran guys around because they have that experiential knowledge that you can’t get from people who didn’t do it.”
Davis noted that Diekman has thrown thousands of sliders in his career, and the fact that they have similar grips has made his advice particularly salient. The results have shown on the mound too, as Davis has yet to give up a run through three spring outings so far.
But even if their grips were completely different, Diekman said it’s usually simple enough figuring out where a pitcher is at and what changes might translate best.
“You can talk to any person and figure out ‘ok, if they grip a pitch differently than you, what fingers have pressure on the seams,’” Diekman said. “Then just talk about what you feel and think when you throw it.”
Even the most seasoned pitcher never has all the answers, however, and Diekman would be the first to admit that his spring hasn’t gone according to plan. In three spring outings he’s allowed seven runs over 2.2 innings, including five walks, two home runs and a hit batsman.
That obviously isn’t ideal, but manager Alex Cora said this week that Diekman’s stuff still looks great even as he’s struggled to find his command and that he isn’t worried about his new lefty.
For his part, Diekman said he’s feeling good physically and that he just has to figure a few things out. The good news is he and most of his teammates have been through a condensed spring training like this year’s before — the three-week summer camp ahead of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — so he’s confident he’ll be able to get back on track before the season gets going.
And if he happens to help elevate the performance of his teammates in the meantime, the Red Sox would be fine with that too.
