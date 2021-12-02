When most football fans picture a nose guard, they imagine a massive, immovable force, the likes of former Patriots great Vince Wilfork.
Central Catholic’s Mike Brown does not fit that mold. He’s not that kind of nose guard.
In fact, at 5-foot-7 and 188-pounds, the senior from Methuen looks more the part of a defensive back.
But the former running back has made a name for himself this fall, creating havoc in opposing backfields for a Central Catholic squad that’s about to play for a state title.
“I rely a lot on speed,” said Brown. “And when that doesn’t work, I have stronger than average legs. So I just use them and pray.”
Brown will once again be counted upon to anchor the Central Catholic defense when the Raiders (11-1) take on Springfield Central (9-2) in the Division 1 state championship game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. Central Catholic won a wild thriller over the Golden Eagles, 67-52, in Week 1.
“Everyone is so excited to be in the title game, because we all know what we need to do, and believe we can get it done,” said Brown. “I’m a little nervous because I have a little bit of stage fright. But I think, when I get to Gillette Stadium, I’m just going to take in every moment I can and do everything I can to make sure our team gets what we came for.”
After seeing varsity time at running back and linebacker, Brown has found a home at nose guard.
Brown has made 51 tackles, a team-best 15 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks this fall for a defense that’s allowed just 11.6 points per game in their last 10 games, all wins. Earlier this week, he was named second-team All-MVC Division 1.
“Michael brings a lot of energy to our defense,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He’s a freak in the weight room. He would lift every minute of very day if he could. He’s just 188 pounds, but he’s really quick. We move him around and slant him. When he’s dialed in, he is very disruptive.”
Running back beginning
Brown first cracked the varsity lineup for Central Catholic his sophomore season, as a running back. He ended up carrying 31 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns, including scores against his hometown Methuen and rival Andover.
But Brown was conflicted at times about the position.
“Being a running back was actually really nerve-wracking because of my insecurities,” he said. “But it’s still what I want to do so I just kept working at it. Running back was the only position I really had a passion for.”
Moving to nose guard
Things changed, however, for Brown during his junior year.
“We needed a nose guard,” said Adamopoulos. “In our defense, the nose guard has to be active. It might not be the big guy, but someone who is tough and can disrupt.
“It’s not an easy move, going from seeing time at running back to becoming a nose guard. He went from seeing touches on offense to us putting him in a three-point stance, getting double-teamed in the middle of everything. But he’s stepped up. We have had some good nose guards over the years, and he’s one of the very good ones.”
What was the toughest aspect of the position switch for Brown?
“It was, honestly, just the fear of going up against the really big dudes, and multiple big dudes at once,” said Brown, who is often blocked by players 100-plus pounds heavier than him. “What helps me the most is my speed and leverage techniques. I learned from the coaches to focus more on not letting the other lineman get a solid foundation where they can block me. I have the most success when I keep their hands off of me.”
Brown’s favorite play of this fall was a crushing sack in a win over Andover.
Now, he hopes to end his high school career with a state title.
“When everyone on the team is doing what they’re supposed to,” he said, “I don’t think there’s a team in the state that can beat us.”
