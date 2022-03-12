North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.