Cole Lambert and Nick Sanguedolce may not show up in many Methuen High hockey box scores, and might receive even fewer headlines. But that’s just fine with the two senior tri-captains.
Sanguedolce and Lambert are on the ice for one reason only — to win games — and Methuen has done plenty of that this winter.
“As a senior, I only have this one last year to make a run in the state tournament, and that has been my driving force this year, which is why I put team success first,” said Sanguedolce. “Winning as a team is way more important than any personal accomplishment to me.”
The two forwards are major reasons Methuen entered Wednesday’s action with a 10-3-3 record, having already clinched the program’s second straight Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3 title, and are ranked No. 14 in the MIAA’s Division 3 power rankings.
The Rangers need three more wins over their final four games to top last year’s record (12-7-2) as the most wins for the team in more than 16 years.
“Growing up, I’ve always been told it’s a team game and that if the team succeeds then you succeed,” said Lambert. “So if I can see my team win and all function well and do better than me then, in my book, I know that I’m doing the right thing and that they are making me proud and that I’m part of the team.”
Methuen head coach Bill Blackwell is thankful to have the duo — who both skate on the third line — on his team.
“It’s not often in 2023 with Twitter and all the social media that your senior captains aren’t concerned with their own stats, but put team success above all,” said Blackwell. “They do all the dirty jobs for us. They are the vital to our success.”
And both players are more than happy to focus on the dirty work.
“My role on the team is to do the dirty work, using my speed I create opportunities by being an overall pest all over the ice,” said Sanguedolce, who has five assists this season. “My goal is to lay hits, battle in corners, screen the goalie, and get in the other team’s head. While doing this I make plays offensively as well, creating opportunities by feeding the puck to my teammates.”
Lambert, who has played hockey since he was 4-years-old, similarly summed up his role on the ice.
“I’m one of the captains, so I take a leadership role on the ice by helping kids by giving it my all and just never giving up and being a hustle forward who is pesky and always getting under people,” he said. “I want to be a role model as to what others should do. Then I also help them make sure that the mistakes they make aren’t the end of the world.”
Both are now focused on a long postseason run this winter — to erase the heartbreak of last year’s first round tournament exit.
“That first round playoff loss still hurts, mainly because I knew we had more in us,” said Lambert, who has two goals this winter. “But it’s something we need to rub off and just use as a memory to get us going and mad and wanting revenge for what opportunity was taken away from them. We want to to prove that they can go farther. Even now, I know that’s definitely motivating us for this playoffs.”
Added Sanguedolce: “My goals for the season were to win the MVC and make a good run in the playoffs. With one of those goals accomplished, my eyes are set towards the playoffs. As long as my team and I give all of our effort and leave everything we can on the ice, I will be satisfied with whatever the result may be.”
GIRLS POWER RANKINGS
Andover High girls hockey is now firmly in the conversation for a state title. The Golden Warriors are 12-2-2 and are ranked No. 4 in the latest MIAA Division 2 power rankings. Meagan Keefe‘s squad has won five straight and is 10-1-2 since the start of 2023. The Warriors’ only loss was to St. Mary’s of Lynn, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 1.
Over in Division 1, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (10-5-2) is ranked No. 7. Star goalie Julianna Taylor and HPNA will look to make a major statement when they travel to top-ranked St. Mary’s (16-1-0) on Saturday.
Methuen/Tewksbury (8-5-3) remain in the hunt, ranked No. 14 in Division 1.
BOYS POWER RANKINGS
The highest-ranked team on the boys side in the MIAA power rankings is Central Catholic (9-8-2), which checked in at No. 19. The Raiders are 1-2-1 over their last four games.
Right behind is Andover High (8-4-1) at No. 21. The Golden Warriors, led by Alex Doudkin (12 goals), have tied by Chelmsford and Billerica since beating archrival Central in overtime.
Despite an impressive 10-4-1 record, Haverhill High is ranked just No. 33 in Division 2. This is especially important, because teams ranked 33 and below will have to compete in a play-in round to earn their spot in the tournament. Jake Costa (team-high nine goals), goalie Cal Pruett and the Hillies have won four of their last five, with their lone loss to rival Methuen High — which checks in at No. 14 in Division 3.
TWITTER: DWillisET
