NORTH READING — Gideon Barnes homered and Jed Sanchez doubled twice to support the pitching of Theo Del Greco, as Andover claimed the District 12 Major Division Little League championship — the first step on the potential road to Williamsport — with a 6-3 win over North Reading, Wednesday night.
The next stop on Andover’s tournament journey will be in Lynn for the Sectional Tournament, starting July 20.
“It’s a solid team from top to bottom. They’re really good kids, they work hard. They really deserve this,” said Andover Manager Greg Del Greco. “They come to play. They believe in the team and they believe in each other. The pitchers show up and throw strikes and we have some really good hitters who deliver when the time is right.”
Theo Del Greco turned in an outstanding effort on the hill for Andover. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings, while striking out eight. He was backed up by a flawless effort by the Andover defense.
“Theo pitched amazing tonight and that’s what I needed from him,” said the elder Del Greco. “I know he can do it and he showed up and delivered exactly what he was supposed to do.”
As well as Del Greco was throwing the ball, he was matched, almost pitch-for-pitch, through the first four innings by North Reading starter Gavin Griffith (4.2 IP, 3 ER, 5H, 9K, 3BB). The only damage by Andover was done by Barnes, who launched a two-out, solo home run to dead center in the first inning to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Andover was able to cling to its slim lead thanks to the pitching of Del Greco and some brilliant defense. With one on and two out in the home half of the third, Andover centerfielder Max Wilson robbed North Reading’s Charlie Scott of a home run that could well have changed the course of the game.
Andover doubled its lead in the fourth inning. Owen Goldstein beat out an infield hit and scored on a two-out double by pinch-hitter Aiden DeLuca.
Two more runs in the top of the fifth pushed Andover’s lead to 4-0. Sanchez started the rally with a leadoff double to left and scored when Dan Dunn reached on an error. Two batters later, Andover got another clutch RBI pinch hit, this time from Evan Starr.
North Reading finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Griffith drew a one-out walk, marking the end of the evening for Del Greco. Griffin Murray came on in relief and struck out the first batter he faced but couldn’t escape the inning. Scott (2-for-3) worked the count to 3-2, then ripped a blast to left field that no one was going to be able to pull back, cutting the Andover lead to 4-2.
With momentum swinging in North Reading’s favor, Andover needed some insurance and found some off the bat of Sanchez, who stroked an opposite field double down the right field line, plating Murray to make it 5-2. Sanchez later scored on an RBI single by Del Greco.
That was all the cushion Andover would need. North Reading managed an unearned run in the sixth before Murray slammed the door with a pair of strikeouts and a weak pop up to close the game.
