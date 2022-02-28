The Greater Lawrence Reggies competed against the Methuen Rangers in boys basketball action Thursday night.

Methuen’s Jesus Carpio and Greater Lawrence’s Christopher Castillo dive for the loose ball.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

DIVISION 3

SEEDS

1. St. Mary’s of Lynn (22-1)

2. Watertown (13-7)

3. Tech Boston (12-7)

4. Norton (15-5)

5. Swampscott (16-4)

6. Latin Academy (15-2)

7. New Mission (9-3)

8. Dover-Sherborn (16-4)

9. Abington (14-6)

10. Bishop Fenwick (10-10)

11. Archbishop Williams (13-7)

12. Old Rochester (14-6)

13. Oakmont (14-5)

14. Arlington Catholic (9-11)

15. North Reading (14-6)

16. Norwell (10-10)

17. Austin Prep (13-7)

18. Tantasqua (13-8)

19. Hanover (9-11)

20. Greater New Bedford (11-11)

21. Cardinal Spellman (8-12)

22. Gloucester (7-13)

23. Belchertown (14-6)

24. Fairhaven (10-8)

25. Shawsheen (14-6)

26. Bishop Stang (8-12)

27. Sandwich (10-10)

28. Pittsfield (5-15)

29. Hudson (14-6)

30. East Bridgewater (10-10)

31. Apponequet (9-11)

32. Chelsea (10-10)

33. East Boston (9-9)

34. Medway (12-8)

35. Lowell Catholic (11-9)

36. Greater Lawrence (11-8)

37. Southeastern (13-7)

38. Greater Lowell (12-8)

39. Martha’s Vineyard (10-10)

40. Madison Park (9-9)

41. Essex Tech (11-8)

42. Quabbin (12-8)

43. Auburn (10-10)

44. Bethany Christian (15-4)

45. AMSA (12-8)

46. Excel Academy (7-5)

47. Monty Tech (10-10)

48. Bristol-Plymouth (10-10)

PRELIMINARY ROUND

TUES., MARCH 1, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 1 – East Boston at Chelsea

GAME 2 – Bristol-Plymouth at Austin Prep

GAME 3 – Essex Tech at Fairhaven

GAME 4 – Madison Park at Shawsheen

GAME 5 – Greater Lawrence at Hudson

GAME 6 – AMSA at GNB Voke

GAME 7 – Bethany Christian at Cardinal Spellman

GAME 8 – Southeastern at Pittsfield

GAME 9 – Medway at Apponequet

GAME 10 – Monty Tech at Tantasqua

GAME 11 – Quabbin at Belchertown

GAME 12 – Martha’s Vineyard at Bishop Stang

GAME 13 – Lowell Catholic at East Bridgewater

GAME 14 – Excel Academy at Hanover

GAME 15 – Auburn at Gloucester

GAME 16 – Greater Lowell at Sandwich

FIRST ROUND

MARCH 4, 6:30 p.m.

GAME 17 – Game 1 winner at St. Mary’s (Lynn)

GAME 18 – Game 2 winner at Norwell

GAME 19 – Game 3 winner at Abington

GAME 20 – Game 4 winner at Dover-Sherborn

GAME 21 – Game 5 winner at Norton

GAME 22 – Game 6 winner at Oakmont

GAME 23 – Game 7 winner at Old Rochester

GAME 24 – Game 8 winner at Swampscott

GAME 25 – Game 9 winner at Watertown

GAME 26 – Game 10 winner at North Reading

GAME 27 – Game 11 winner at Bishop Fenwick

GAME 28 – Game 12 winner at New Mission

GAME 29 – Game 13 winner at Tech Boston

GAME 30 – Game 14 winner at Arlington Catholic

GAME 31 – Game 15 winner at Archbishop Williams

GAME 32 – Game 16 winner at Latin Academy, 6:30

 

