METHUEN – Survive and advance was the theme for the day on Saturday at the Division 1 North Sectional Championships – the first step on the ladder known as the high school wrestling postseason ladder.
When the final match was settled, four area wrestlers moved to the top of the championship podium.
Central Catholic was represented by two of those champs on its way to a third-place finish behind champ Saint John’s Prep and runner-up Shawsheen Tech.
James Bohenko, at 145, and defending New England champ Nate Blanchette, at 182, were the title-winning Raiders. Central 152-pounder Jason Belkus placed second, piling up the points along the way.
Methuen placed nine wrestlers in the top five, including a pair of runners-up – Vincent DeMaio at 145 and Joe Bolduc at 170 – as the Rangers placed fifth.
Freshman Matt Harrold won the 220-pound title, leading Haverhill High to a sixth-place overall. Shea Morris, at 113, and 160-pounder Brent Nicolosi grabbed second places.
Andover’s Yandel Morales took the 106-pound title, helping the Warriors to eighth place overall. Jason Ballou, at 120, and Nicholas Archambault, at 126, also reached the finals.
Here’s a look at all the area placers from Klimas Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Team Scores (13 teams): 1. Saint John’s Prep 239, 2. Shawsheen 199.5, 3. Central Catholic 188, 5. Methuen 183, 6. Haverhill 154, 8. Andover 98, 12. Lawrence 14
Area Placers
106: 1. Yandel Morales (A), 3. Mike Morris (H), 4. Cole Glynn (CC)
113: 2. Shea Morris (H), 3. Dom Gangi (M), 5. Izaiah Santiago (CC)
120: 2. Jason Ballou (A), 4. Jackie Dehney (CC), 5. Cale Wood (H)
126: 1. Elias Hajali (SJP/Methuen), 2. Nicholas Archambault (A), 3. Anthony DeMaio (M), 5. James Crippen (CC)
132: 3. Jimmy Lally (SJP/North Andover), 5. Vincent Jimenez (M)
138: 3. Noah Beshara (M)
145: 1. James Bohenko (CC), 2. Vincent DeMaio (M), 5. Jayden Flanagan (H)
152: 2. Jason Belkus (CC)
160: 1. Rawson Iwanicki (SJP/Andover), 2. Brent Nicolosi (H), 3. Lucas Oliveira (A), 5. Mark Pappalardo (CC)
170: 2. Joe Bolduc (M), 4. Caden Chase (M), 6. Kevin McAninch (H)
182: 1. Nate Blanchette (CC), 3. Shane Eason (M)
195: 3. Jared Rao (M), 4. Jackson Meehan (CC), 5. Shaney Velasquez (H)
220: 1. Matt Harrold (H), 6. Nathaniel Ramos (L)
285: 3. Josiris Gomez (M), 4. Luke Giuffrida (CC), 5. Colin McAninch (H)
