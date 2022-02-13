METHUEN — Friendship only goes so far.
As Lawrence High senior Chris Garcia looked across the mat in the moments prior to the 195-pound final of the Division 1 North Sectional on Saturday at Klimas Memorial House, he didn’t see his friend, Methuen High’s Jared Rau. He didn’t see someone he trained with, worked out with, hung out with — someone who, under different circumstances he might even cheer for.
Garcia looked across the mat and saw an obstacle to his achieving his goal.
There would be no lighthearted banter, no pre-match embrace or even so much as a smile. Rather, Garcia looked across the mat and glared at an opponent who had pinned him in a dual meet less than two weeks prior.
There would be no repeat.
Garcia, the No. 2 seed, jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a powerful takedown and near fall in the opening minute of the match and rolled to an 8-3 win over the top-seeded Rau to claim his first D1 North Championship.
“This means the world to me. I’ve worked hard for the past two weeks. This was something that’s been on my mind for a really long time,” said Garcia. “As a three-year wrestler, starting my sophomore year, it really means a lot. and to win in the finals against one of my buddies from Methuen that I lost to, it was an amazing feeling.”
Garcia wrestled brilliantly all day. After a preliminary round bye, he routed Marc Pineiro of St. John’s Prep in the quarterfinals. In the semis, he was matched against No. 3 John Delaney of Central Catholic and cruised to a 6-3 victory.
By the time he reached the title match against Rau, there was no stopping his momentum. There would be no “feeling out” process between these familiar foes. Garcia came at Rau hard, scoring an early takedown and nearly a stunning pin. Instead, he had to settle for three back points and a 5-1 lead after the first period.
Garcia began the second period in the “down” position and made a quick escape before scoring another takedown to push his lead to 8-1, all but putting the match away.
“This was (Garcia’s) first big post-season tournament,” said Lawrence coach Rob Niceforo. “This was good preparation for the state tournament next week.”
Garcia will be joined at next week’s Division 1 State Tournament by teammates Brandon Lavasta Torres (2nd place, 285) and Davidson Theomsy (3rd place, 126).
“All three captains placed, so that was nice,” said Niceforo.
As a team, Lawrence placed 9th with 96 points.
Prep, Central Catholic top teams
St. John’s Prep claimed the team championship, placing eight wrestlers in weight class finals and winning four individual championships, en route to 240 points. SJP will send nine athletes to the states. The Prep’s Rawson Iwonicki, the 152-pound champion, was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
Central Catholic claimed the runner-up plaque with 213.5 points. The Raiders put seven wrestlers in the finals and will send eight to the states. Raiders claiming team titles were Brandon D’Agastino (182), Jimmie Glynn (138), Nathan Blanchette (160) and Quinton Delorey (170). Jaclyn Dehney (113), James Bohenk (126) and Miochael Brown (220) placed second in their weight classes.
Methuen took home third place with 187 points. The host Rangers couldn’t claim any individual titles, but Rao (195) and Vincent DeMaio (138) reached the finals. They will be joined at states by Joseph Bolduc (3rd, 170), Noah Beshera (4th, 145) and first-year wrestler and football/lacrosse star Will McKinnon (4th, 182).
“Our kids had an outstanding day. We had 13 out of 14 weight classes places. Most of those kids are all first-year varsity wrestlers except one,” said Methuen Coach Bill James. “So I couldn’t be happier. We had a good regular season and this was about seeing where we were at for the postseason and the kids really stepped up.”
James is in his 21st season as head coach of the wrestling program at Methuen. Prior to the championship matches, James was presented with a certificate in honor of his 400th dual meet victory, a milestone he hit earlier this season.
Andover placed seventh with 126 points. The Golden Warriors were led by state qualifiers Jonathan Davila (2nd, 152), Yandel Morales (3rd, 106), Alexandros O’Brien (3rd, 145), Jason Ballou (4th, 120) and Nicholas Archambault (4th, 126).
Haverhill’s Nicolosi dominates
Haverhill placed 8th with 124.5 points. The Hillies brought home an individual championship thanks to the incredible performance of Brent Nicolosi at 145. Nicolosi, the No. 1 seed, was dominant and nearly flawless in a 15-0 technical fall win over No. 2 Chase Ledbury of Saugus/Peabody. He took down Ledbury in every manner possible. He overpowered him in the first period, used a single leg takedown in the second before ending the match with a double leg takedown in the third.
Prior to that, Nicolosi stopped Troy Warwick of Shawsheen Tech by pinfall in just 32 seconds. In the semifinal, he built a 10-0 lead over Beshera of Methuen in the first quarter, before pinning him with six seconds to go in the round.
“Brent wrestled a tremendous match in the final.” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor. “You won’t find a harder worker in the room. His brother was phenomenal, the whole family is phenomenal.”
Nicolosi will be joined at states next week by teammates Cale Wood Jr. (2nd, 106), Ben Davoli (3rd, 132), Jayden Flanagan (4th, 152).and Michael Morris (4th, 113).
