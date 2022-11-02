Division 1 Boys
Seedings: 1. Needham; 2. St. John’s-Shrewsbury; 3. St. John’s Prep; 4. Ludlow; 5. Arlington; 6. Concord-Carlisle; 7. Framingham; 8. Newton South; 9. Shrewsbury; 10. Franklin; 11. Newton North; 12. Weymouth; 13. Lexington; 14. Marshfield; 15. Chelmsford; 16. Hingham; 17. Attleboro; 18. Central Catholic; 19. Milford; 20. Winchester; 21. Acton-Boxborough; 22. Brockton; 23. Belmont; 24. Andover; 25. Peabody; 26. Leominster; 27. Lowell; 28. BC High; 29. Cambridge; 30. North Andover; 31. Brookline; 32. Barnstable; 33. Everett; 34. Medford; 35. Beverly; 36. Doherty; 37. Durfee; 38. New Bedford; 39. Bishop Feehan; 40. South High; 41. Springfield Central
Preliminary Round
Everett at Barnstable; Springfield Central at Andover; South High at Peabody; Doherty at Cambridge; Durfee at BC High; Medford at Brookline; Leominster at Bishop Feehan; Beverly at North Andover; New Bedford at Lowell
Round of 32
Everett-Barnstable winner at Needham; Attleboro at Hingham; SC-Andover winner at Shrewsbury; South-Peabody winner at Newton South; Doherty-Cambridge winner at Ludlow; Winchester at Lexington; A-B at Weymouth; Durfee-BC High winner at Arlington; Medford-Brookline winner at SJ-Shrewsbury; Central at Chelmsford; Belmont at Franklin; Feehan-Leominster winner at Framingham; Beverly-North Andover winner at SJP; Milford at Marshfield; Lowell-NB winner at Concord-Carlisle
Division 1 Girls
Seedings: 1. Acton-Boxborough; 2. Hingham; 3. Bishop Feehan; 4. Algonquin; 5. Newton South; 6. Natick; 7. Brookline; 8. Franklin; 9. Wellesley; 10. King Philip; 11. Needham; 12. Winchester; 13. Framingham; 14. Lexington; 15. Arlington; 16. Lincoln-Sudbury; 17. Concord-Carlisle; 18. Shrewsbury; 19. Hopkinton; 20. Andover; 21. Methuen; 22. Weymouth; 23. Beverly; 24. Marshfield; 25. Belmont; 26. Woburn; 27. Wachusett; 28. Braintree; 29. Peabody; 30. Waltham; 31. Attleboro; 32. Newton North; 33. Central Catholic; 34. Bridgewater-Raynham; 35. North Andover; 36. Durfee; 37. Doherty; 38. Lynn Classical; 39. Medford; 40. Brockton; 41. Springfield Central.
Preliminary Round
Central Catholic at Newton North; Springfield Central at Marshfield; Brockton at Belmont; Durfee at Peabody; Doherty at Braintree; B-R at Attleboro; Medford at Woburn; North Andover at Waltham; Lynn Classical at Wachusett
Round of 32
Central-NN winner at A-B; Concord-Carlisle at Lincoln-Sudbury; SC-Marshfield winner at Wellesley; Brockton-Belmont winner at Franklin; Durfee-Peabody winner at Algonquin; Andover at Framingham; Methuen vs. Winchester at Woburn; Braintree-Doherty winner at Newton South; Attleboro-BR winner at Hingham; Shrewsbury at Arlington; Beverly at King Philip; Woburn-Medford winner at Brookline; Waltham-NA winner at Bishop Feehan; Hopkinton at Lexington; Weymouth at Needham; Wachusett-Lynn Classical winner at Natick.
