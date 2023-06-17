On paper, the task appears pretty monumental for the Central Catholic softball team on Sunday afternoon (12 p.m.) at UMass Amherst.
Taunton High, the No. 3 seed, is the two-time defending state champion with a 23-1 record and a pitcher destined for the Big 12 Conference. The Tigers have allowed one run — one! — total in their previous four state tournament wins.
Central, the top seed and also 23-1, won’t be backing down.
“We’ve worked so hard to get here,” said Raider Bella Boyer, one of a handful of Raider heroes in Tuesday’s state semifinal win with the game-winning two-run homer to beat Peabody.
“We are one of the most hard-working teams on the field. We put our blood, sweat and tears on the field, and we deserve this.”
Central and Taunton is actually a monster matchup. Like the state semifinals with Peabody, the battle is an absolute contrast with the Raiders repping one of the most potent offensive attacks in the Bay State while Taunton is all about the pitcher and defense.
That pitcher is Sam Lincoln, a Texas Tech commit. A lefty with a killer drop ball, Lincoln struck out 10 in the semifinal shutout win over King Philip.
In knocking off King Philip, Taunton avenged the lone blemish on its 2023 resume, a 1-0 loss to KP in 10 innings.
Senior middle infielders Brooke Aldrich and Mia Fernandes have been at the heart of the Tigers’ attack for the last two seasons.
Taunton coach Michelle Raposo may be in her first year at the helm, but she’s got plenty of big game experience.
“I won two state championships back-to-back (in high school),” she said. “It’s so hard to win a three-peat. It’s rarely done and it’s never been done at Taunton High, so to come this far and make it here is an accomplishment in itself. This is successful for them, I’m proud of them and I keep telling them this is success. We want it all, but either way, let’s look at how far we’ve come.”
Taunton, representing the Hockomock League, has been the boss of the south section all season long, just as the Raiders have remained at the top of the north.
Central’s lone loss came back in April, a 2-1 decision to Billerica, the co-champ with the Raiders in the MVC. Central later came back to dominate the Indians, assuring at least a share of the league title.
Along with a potent lineup that has averaged 9.5 runs a game and is batting .400 as a team in the postseason, the Raiders can pitch a little bit, too.
Central’s dangerous duo of starter Julia Malowitz and closer Elisabeth Kearney has shackled the opposition when it’s counted.
The Raiders may be young, with just one senior, Ava Shea, on the roster. But they have played like they belong right here on the precipice of history.
TEWKSBURY IN D-2 FINAL
Right after Sunday’s D-1 final, the Merrimack Valley Conference sends Tewksbury after the Division 2 state title when the Redmen battle with Burlington of the Middlesex League.
The Redmen, coached by former Methuen High standout Brittney (Kannan) Souza, are playing in the state final for the second straight year. They fell to Westfield, 3-1, in the 2022 title game.
