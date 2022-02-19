Lawrence High’s Jordany Volquez had a very simple goal going into the 55-meter hurdles at the Division 1 state track championship.
“My game plan was to go out there and win,” said Volquez. “Going into the meet, I just wanted to take the win, and represent the city of Lawrence and my name. I think I did that pretty well.”
Volquez followed that plan to perfection, winning in 7.58 seconds on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.
“I’ve been planning to win a D1 title since I finished second two years ago,” said Volquez. “It feels great to finally accomplish that goal. The race played out well. The starter held us a little long in the blocks, which hurt. But after the second hurdle, I was gone.”
Following the meet, the senior, who will next run at North Carolina A&T, had already shifted his focus to All-States, on Feb. 26 back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
“I can’t wait to for All-States,” said Volquez. “Everyone has been waiting for the matchup between me and Ethan Tan (from Winchester) and the guy from Hopkinton (Sean Golembiewski). I love the tough competition.”
Andover’s Parrott takes hurdles
Despite her outstanding winter, Andover High senior Jodi Parrott knew she had room to improve.
“I had to fix my starts in the hurdles,” said Parrott. “Looking at previous races, my start was my weak point. I wanted to be really fast out of the blocks, so I moved some things around.”
Parrott was in championship form on Saturday, winning the 55 hurdles title in 8.33. That crushed her previous PR (school record 8.45) set last week at MVCs.
“This has been a goal of mine since I finished second (at Division 1s) as a sophomore,” said Parrott, who missed her junior season was a stress fracture in her foot and a ligament injury. “I was really nervous, but I had to relax and do what I knew I could do. I PRed for the first time in prelims (8.38), so I knew it would be a fast final.”
Parrott also took second in the long jump (17-11.75) and ran the anchor leg of the 4x200 that placed fourth.
“I want to do the same or better at All-States next week,” said Parrott. “It will be the same three events, and I want to win.”
Golden Warrior Kiley wins 2-mile
It may not have been easy, but Andover junior Molly Kiley took home her 2-mile title.
“Going into the race, my goal was to break 11:12 to qualify for New Balance Nationals,” she said. “I went out a little too fast in the first 600 meters. I tried settling in a bit, but fell off pace slightly. The last 800 meters felt really hard, but I just tried to stay in it, and it took me until 200 meters to realize I could break 11:10 and win.”
Kiley took a dominant win in 11:09.61, well ahead of the runner-up (11:30.45).
“I was really excited to drop my PR, which was 11:17,” she said. “I also was excited to win the race because that was the goal as well.”
Methuen’s Caraballo takes secondFor Methuen High’s Miana Caraballo, a record-setting winter added another huge highlight on Saturday, as she placed second in the mile (5:10.79).
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to get second!” said Caraballo, who was seeded fourth. “I was nervous after last week (at MVCs), but I changed my mindset completely when I stepped on the line today. I just relaxed. I knew it was going to be a good race because I had a really good warm-up.
“The start of the race was a little crazy with everyone pushing and shoving. I was even pushed to the back, but fought my way back up to the front. It definitely wasn’t easy. We went out really fast but (coach Kevin) Alliette told me I was good and just needed to relax. After that I got into my groove and sat in third for a while, letting the other girls do the work. Then, when I got towards my seventh lap, I knew it was time for me to take off and fight which let me move up to second.”
Haverhill’s Mugwanya, Central duo impressHaverhill’s Ephraim Mugwanya delivered a stellar Saturday, placing second in the high jump (5-10).
“He’s had a great season,” said Haverhill coach Mike Maguire. “To come in second at the biggest meet of the year so far is a testament to him and his abilities. He has been our top point-scorer all year long, and I’m happy for him. He worked very hard to have a great season.”
A pair of Central Catholic boys exceeded expectations.
Seeded 23rd in the 55 hurdles going into the meet, Central’s Jahaziel Polanco blazed to a fifth-place finish in 8.19. His previous PR was 8.66.
Raiders shot putter Ryan Hebert scored a PR of over two feet, taking sixth with a 47-8.25. He threw 45-3.5 last week at MVCs.
“They both had huge PRs,” said Central coach Mike Leal. “My guys came to play today.”
Division 1 Boys State Meet
Top team scores plus locals (23 teams scored): 1. Newton North 84, 2. Acton-Boxboro 74, 3. St. John’s Prep 47; ALSO: 10. Andover 16, 12. Central Catholic 13, 14.tie Haverhill 11, 17. Lawrence 10, 21.tie Methuen 5
Top-8 area placers:
55 hurdles: 1. Jordany Volquez (Law) 7.58, 5. Jahaziel Polanco (CC) 8.19; 2-Mile: 7. Matt Serrano (And) 10:03.42; 300: 8. Nataenel Vigo Catala (Hav) 36.83; 600: 7. Neil Chowdhury (And) 1:24.82, 8. Michael Soucy (Meth) 1:25.33; 1,000: 2. Colin Kirn (And) 2:33.88; Mile: 8. Freddy Coleman (Meth) 4:25.19; SP: 6. Ryan Hebert (CC) 47-8.25; HJ: 2.tie Ephraim Mugwanya (Hav) 5-10; LJ: 6. Andrew Wannaphong (Meth) 20-8; 4x400: 3. Central Catholic 3:32.75, 6. Haverhill 3:36.90; 4x800: 5. Andover 8:22.22
Division 1 Girls State Meet
Top team scores plus locals (24 teams scored): 1. Newton North 55, 2. Wachusett 52, 3. Lexington 45, 4. Andover 39; ALSO: 9. Central Catholic 26, 16. Methuen 10, 23.tie Haverhill 1
Top-8 area placers:
55 hurdles: 1. Jodi Parrott (And) 8.33, 3. Janessa Duren (CC) 8.79, 5. Brooke Jankowski (CC) 8.91, 6. Ashley Sheldon (And) 9.24, 7. Shayla Quill (And) 9.28; 600: 8. Macy Daigle (CC) 1:42.70; 2-Mile: 1. Molly Kiley (And) 11:09.61, 7. Alyssa Rosano (Meth) 12:06.62; Mile: 2. Miana Caraballo (Meth) 5:10.79; HJ: 3. Macy Daigle (CC) 5-0; LJ: 2. Parrott (And) 17-11.75, 6. Jankowski (CC) 16-0.25; 4x200: 4. Andover 1:47.80, 7. Central Catholic 1:49.71; 4x400: 4. Central Catholic 4:09.38, 8. Andover 4:21.14; 4x800: 8. Haverhill: 10:22.83
