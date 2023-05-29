NORTH ANDOVER — For the first two laps, North Andover’s Ryan Connolly hung back a bit and waited until the time was right.
When that time came, he struck.
“The first 800 meters was mostly tactics, then in the second 800 I pushed my way to the front and pushed for the win,” said Connolly. “It feels amazing to be a Division 2 champion, and it’s even better to help my team get the win.”
Connolly surged to victory in the mile (4:21.37) on Sunday, his second win of the two-day tournament, leading the North Andover boys to a dominant team victory at the MIAA Division 2 Track Championship at Merrimack College. The Scarlet Knights scored 124 points, far outdistancing No. 2 Hopkinton (79 points).
“I could not be more proud of our guys,” said North Andover boys coach Steve Nugent. “This is a senior-heavy team, and they hadn’t lost a meet in their careers until the (MSTCA Division 2 Relays) back at the end of April. From that moment, they showed a commitment to make sure that didn’t happen again on their watch. They made a statement at this meet.”
At the heart of the title was Connolly, who scored his fourth straight Division 2 mile title — winning it in both indoor and outdoor track as a junior and senior.
“It really means a lot to finish my (Division 2) career on top,” said Connolly. “It also means a lot to me that my teammate Camden (Reiland) was only two spots behind me (third, 4:24.51). He’s my best friend and pushes me at every practice and in every meet to get better.”
Connolly’s Sunday victory lacked the drama of his win in the 800 on Friday in 1:53.38, fending off Henry Reichle of Concord Carlisle (1:53.57) in a sprint to the finish.
“That was a good race,” said Connolly, “I wasn’t expecting to get the win. I got off to a bad start, but I pushed hard to get to the front. I almost got caught by Henry. I had to really fight as hard as I could that last 100 meters. That was a lot of fun.”
BUSY SCHEDULE EQUALS WIN FOR PERRIER
Juggling three events, as the temperature topped 90 degrees and the sun beat down on Merrimack’s Duane Stadium on Sunday wouldn’t seem like ideal conditions for many athletes.
For Central Catholic Veralie Perrier, it was a perfect situation.
“I think I was so focused on balancing the different events that I wasn’t getting in my own head and I wasn’t getting nervous,” she said. “Then, all of a sudden,Ii was at 11 feet in the pole vault and didn’t have any misses. I was late to finals for long jump, so I didn’t even realize I had pole vaulted a PR!”
Perrier won the pole vault (11-0), placed second in the 400 (58.54) and was fifth in the long jump (17-8) to lead the Central Catholic girls to a third-place finish as a team (70 points).
“In the 400 I was pretty tired, but I took it out as fast as I could and tried to keep up with the winner,” she said. “But it was my second best ever. The teammates were so helpful to me, getting me water and walking with my umbrella.”
JACQUES HITS PRs, SCORES IN THREE EVENTS
One of the biggest celebrations from the Division 2 championship was from overjoyed North Andover star Nate Jacques following the 110 hurdles.
“I hit a big PR!” said Jacques of his 14.48, who placed second. “In the prelims I felt good, but I was off balance a little bit. In the finals, I just decided it to punch it, and give it that extra boost I needed to. When I was right behind (winner Sean Golembiewski of Hopkinton) I new I was running my fastest.
“I felt the best I ever have in the hurdles. I was a big surprise when I saw my time. I’m less than a second behind (North Andover legend Erick Duffy). To close that gap in one race shocked me.”
Jacques also placed third in the discus (142-7) and fourth in the high jump (6-2).
“In high jump I PRed by two inches while running hurdles in between,” he said. “If I had fresh legs, I could have jumped 6-4 no problem. and in discus, I had one good through, so placing third is good.”
DAIGLE SOARS TO WIN
Central Catholc’s Macy Daigle knew she was in good shape when she nailed 5-6 on her first attempt. Then she had to wait.
“All I was thinking about was hitting that last jump,” said Daigle. “Then as soon as the other girl missed at 5-6, I knew I had it on misses. I relaxed a lot, and it felt so good.”
Daigle earned her first Division 2 title with the win in the high jump, then helped lead the Raiders’ 4x400 team to a third-place finish in 4:06.30.
“It felt amazing getting my first Division 2 title,” said Daigle. “I was checking the weather and seeing that it was 85 degrees when I had to run the 4x400, so that was tough. But it was good. I’m excited for All-States next week.”
AGBOR EXCEEDS HIS EXPECTATIONS
North Andover’s Caleb Agbor was all smiles after scoring a PR 21-9.5 in the long jump, good for third place.
“I did not expect to do what I did today,” said Agbor. “I’m keeping my own school record safe with a huge PR today. My goal was to hit a new PR, and even though I would have loved to jump even further, I’m not going to complain about it.”
On Friday, Agbor scored a victory in the pentathlon with 3,030 points, well ahead of No. 2 (2,873).
“Winning the pentathlon was blissful,” he said. “I PRed in the shot put (40-2.25) and the high jump (6-00.75). Putting my all into every event, putting all that training to work, really paid off and I got my first place.”
