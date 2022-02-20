With the program’s first indoor track divisional title on the line going into the final event Sunday, North Andover boys coach Jason Guarente had no doubt his 4x400 team would get the job done.
“They knew they could do it,” said Guarente. “All four of those kids were focused and confident. They have all had great seasons, and it showed on the track. We’re very proud of them.”
Tied with Catholic Memorial heading into the final relay, the foursome of Owen Phelan, Soham Nath, James Allard and anchor Jack Determan took third overall (3:35.95), far better than CM (11th), clinching the team title for the Scarlet Knights (57 points) at the Massachusetts Division 2 state track championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.
It marked the first indoor state title in North Andover boys history.
“We have won state relay titles, but this was the first time we got it done here,” said Guarente. “It means a lot to the whole team. We knew we had a great team this year. They wanted this, and they went out and got it done.”
Leading the way for the Scarlet Knights was distance runner Ryan Connolly.
The star junior won the mile in 4:21.78, more than three seconds better than the runner-up. Connolly also ran on the 4x800 that won in 8:16.19.
“It’s been one of my goals since the beginning of the season to be mile champion in the championship meets,” said Connolly. “The mile is my favorite event and I wanted to win a championship. I knew I had to make the most out of this chance. Going in to it this morning I felt very good.
“I was very happy to come out with the win, and it is a great confidence booster going into All-States where I believe I can place in top-3 and break the 4:20 barrier. I was also very happy to help my team win the meet.”
Not far behind Connolly in the mile was teammate Camden Reiland, who took third (4:24.91). They were joined by Ronan McGarry and Matthew McDevitt in the winning 4x800.
“My main competition in the mile was my teammate and very good friend Cam,” said Connolly. “We didn’t see each other as competitors, but more as teammates. We used each other to both get good PRs.”
In addition to running on the clinching relay, Determan was second in the 600 (1:24.75). McGratty was third in the 1,000 (2:35.29) and
Alex Niejadlik was third in the 55 hurdles (7.89).
Scarlet Knight girls take third
The North Andover girls placed third at the Division 2 meet, finished with 41.5 points.
“I think the girls here performed very well,” said Scarlet Knights coach Rick DelleChiaie. “I’m very happy with the performances. A lot of girls really stepped up.”
North Andover was led by the shot put duo of Jenna Bard and Courtney O’Neil. Bard finished second (36-8.75) and O’Neil was fourth (34-10).
Adding a runner-up finish was Leyla Kvaternik in the mile (5:18.18). Casey Goland was third in the 55 hurdles (8.88).
“Casey set a school record in the 55 hurdles, which is very impressive,” said DelleChiaie.
Division 2 Boys State Meet
Top team scores (29 teams scored): 1. North Andover 57, 2. Catholic Memorial 51, 3. Peabody 40, 4. Reading 37, 4. Hingham 37
Top 8 North Andover placers:
55 hurdles: 3. Alex Niejadlik 7.89; 600: 2. Jack Determan 1:24.75; 1,000: 3. Ronan McGarry 2:35.29, 7. Matt McDevitt 2:37.49; Mile: 1. Ryan Connolly 4:21.78, 3. Camden Reiland 4:24.91; SP: 7. Nate Williams 48-2.25; 4x200: 8. North Andover 1:35.95; 4x400: 3. North Andover (Owen Phelan, Soham Nath, James Allard, Jack Determan) 3:35.95; 4x800: 1. North Andover (Connolly, Reiland, McGarry, McDevitt) 8:16.19
Division 2 Girls State Meet
Top team scores (27 teams scored): 1. Wellesley 88, 2. Wobury 44.5, 3. North Andover 41.5, 4. Peabody 35, 5. Concord-Carlisle 33.5
Top 8 North Andover placers:
55 hurdles: 3. Casey Goland 8.88; 2-Mile: 7. Luna Prochazkova 11:42.77, 8. Nicole Kroon 11:43.43; 600: 7. Erika Wojcik 1:41.38; Mile: 2. Leyla Kvaternik 5:18.18, 8. Rose Gordon 5:26.15; SP: 2. Jenna Bard 36-8.75, 4. Courtney O’Neil 34-10; HJ: 8. Gwen Bruton 4-10; 4x800: 5. North Andover 10:09.18; 4x400: 5. North Andover 4:18.38
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.