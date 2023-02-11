SALEM -- With three individual champions and superb balance, North Andover High dominated the field at the Division 2 North Sectional Championships.
The Knights got titles from Kyle Rhoton at 126, Colby Carbone at 195 and Gabe Spanks at 220, leading a total of 10 Knights on to the podium. Youssef Zouaoui, at 152, and heavyweight Frank Gouveia earned second places.
Whittier Tech took second place overall with a pair of titlist of its own.
Sebastien Boisvert won the 132-pound crown, and Anthony Midolo delivered victory at 160.
Here’s a look at the region’s placers in the 13-team event.
Team scores: 1. North Andover 231; 2. Whittier 192; 3. Beverly 179.5; 4. Salem 176 ... 10. Greater Lawrence 74
Local placers
113: 5. Justin Toglia, GL
120: 4. Cole Hovde, Whittier
126: 1. Kyle Rhoton, NA, 5. Connor Hastings, Whittier
132: 1. Sebastien Boisvert, Whittier, 3. Josh Lister, NA, 5. Dylan Smith, GL
138: 4. Sebastian Hunter, NA, 5. Landen Haney, Whittier
145: 6. Joshua Matos, GL
152: 2. Youssef Zouaoui, NA, 5. Cole Lintner, Whittier, 6. Kaelib Reynolds, GL
160: 1. Anthony Midolo, Whittier, 3. Brendon Garcia, NA
170: 3. Braedan Jaber, Whittier, 4. Xavier Tirado, GL, 5. Kaleb Rhoton, NA
182: 4. Jack Hart, NA, 5. Eric Talley, Whittier
195: 1. Colby Carbone, NA, 2. Matheus Binda, Whittier
220: 1. Gabe Spanks, NA, 2. Logan Hauck, Whittier
285: 2. Frank Gouveia, NA, 6. Adolfo Gonzalez Mateo, Whittier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.