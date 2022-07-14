It doesn’t look like Kiké Hernández is going to be back anytime soon.
The Red Sox center fielder has already missed a month with a right hip flexor strain, and earlier this week he was pulled from his rehab assignment after suffering a setback. He’s now undergoing further testing and at this point the Red Sox can’t assume he’ll be available going forward.
That’s not good, and with the trade deadline approaching the Red Sox might seriously need to consider adding reinforcements.
Even with Hernández in the lineup Boston’s outfield ranked among the least productive in baseball, and without him the club’s options don’t look great. All three current starters have provided replacement-level production or worse, and while recent Triple-A call-up Rob Refsnyder has played well, his long-term career production suggests his recent surge might not be sustainable.
The key for Boston right now is rookie Jarren Duran, who has filled in for Hernández as the club’s starting center fielder and leadoff hitter for the past month. There’s no question he’s been better than during his first call-up last summer, but lately he’s appeared to hit another wall as his production has fallen off since his hot start.
Duran is currently batting .271 with a .754 OPS for the season, but over the past two weeks those numbers stand at just .205 and .596. He’s also been a notable downgrade defensively with minus-five defensive runs saved in 196 outfield innings.
Whether the Red Sox stick with Duran, demote him to Triple-A or trade him at the deadline is a sneaky big decision the club may have to make in the coming weeks. Duran is one of Boston’s top prospects and also one of its few minor league outfielders anywhere close to big league ready. With Hernández and Jackie Bradley Jr. both set to hit free agency Duran is the obvious internal choice to fill one of their spots long-term, but the club may need to decide sooner rather than later whether or not he’s going to be a part of the club’s future.
If so, then the Red Sox should ride with Duran the rest of the season and see what he can do.
But if not? Then it might be best to cut bait now and make Duran the centerpiece of a deadline blockbuster.
If the Red Sox do swing a trade, who might be available? A reunion with Andrew Benintendi would be the splashiest option. He’s enjoying an All-Star season with Kansas City and is due to hit free agency this offseason. Another possibility is Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, who was just named to his first All-Star Game and remains under team control through the end of next season.
Neither would come cheap, and there are no shortage of other less heralded players the club could try and get as well, but if the Red Sox are serious about contending this October, sticking with the status quo probably isn’t an option.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
