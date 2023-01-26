HAVERHILL — There’s just no secret, no formula, maybe not even an explanation. But the Haverhill High swim team stands on the precipice of making history.
Beat Central Catholic on Friday, and the Hillies will claim their first Merrimack Valley Conference swim championship in over four decades.
“We’re in line to break a 43-year-old drought without a title,” said tri-captain Casey Connors.
The boys program’s only other league title came in 1980. Earlier this year, they knocked off Andover for the first time in two decades. The win that followed over Chelmsford is thought to be by some school historians, only the second ever over the Lions.
The fact that they are here is pretty much a surprise to everyone in the program.
Not only did this team need to finish the coaching transition, which began late last year from longtime boss George Nigro to first-year coach Dan Tanguay. The Hillies had to overcome the loss of superstar Dan McLaughlin, a multi-time state champ, to graduation.
“To be honest, freshman year through junior year, I felt a lot more confident in doing it, because we had Dan McLaughlin,” said Connors, who will swim at SUNY-Geneseo in Western New York. “This year, we grinded and worked for it. The guys on the team got what they deserved. I’m proud that everyone worked so hard for it and got it.”
Leadership has been a major asset in the Haverhill run. Connors and fellow tri-captains Braedon Smith and James Zbitnoff bought into the roles almost immediately.
Of the three, only Connors, is a year-round, club swimmer.
These guys are blue-collar, through and through.
“What those two have put into this is amazing,” said Connors, who swims for the Phoenix club at Cedardale when it’s not for the Brown-and-Gold. “They both work their (tails) off to earn the reputations and the places they have now.”
Connors, whose top events are the 100 and 200 freestyle, almost didn’t get to swim with the Hillies this winter. A slip while hiking Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire caused a dislocated knee, an injury that kept Connors away from training.
“It happened two and a half months ago, and I’m still working back. Now it’s just about building at this point. It’s been a haul, but it’s getting better, just in time for the end of the season,” said Connors.
“My first thought when it happened was what would it do to my swimming. and it was difficult, watching everyone doing the work that you’re encouraging them to do. Let’s just say, it’s nice to be back.”
For a three-sporter like Smith, who played golf and plays baseball in the spring, the excitement of this ride has been tremendous.
“It’s crazy. Last year we were all right, but we had one of the best swimmers in the state and lost him,” said Smith.
“We have a lot of freshmen, seven swimmers — three of them club swimmers — and they’ve been great.
“There’s a little bit of everything with this team. We have a bunch of talent, but there’s good chemistry between us too. That mix is keeping us going as a team.”
Knocking off the big boys like Andover and Chelmsford took every swimmer on the roster to contribute.
“With Chelmsford and Andover, the environment was electric and that was fun,” said Smith, who is undecided on college but considers Northeastern and Florida State as his top choices. “Having every event matter, every swim matter, we haven’t been that competitive in a long time.”
The Hillies still have work to do. As Smith said, “things line up for us to win it,” but Haverhill still has to take care of business. A victory means history on Friday, an accomplishment few could have expected but all would certainly relish.
