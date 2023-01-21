Each and every time Haverhill gymnast Liv Melo prepares to compete in an event, she takes a moment of silence to remember her biggest fan — that one that she lost one year ago.
“Whenever I’m on the floor or the beam or any event, before I salute, I think about my dad,” said Melo. “And when I get a medal, I look to the sky and think about my dad. I think about him every day. There’s not a time I don’t think about my dad. I want so much to make him proud.”
Last February, during her sophomore gymnastics season for the Hillies, Melo was struck a devastating blow when her father, David Melo, passed away unexpected and tragically from a heart attack.
Through that pain, Melo continued to compete last winter for Haverhill, for her club team, and now has emerged as a star for the Hillies as a junior, while keeping her father in her heart.
“Liv is one of the strongest, most resilient people you will ever meet,” said her mother, Kacie Melo. “Her dedication and passion for this sport helped her cope with the unexpected loss. She needed to be out there through the grieving process.”
TRAGIC LOSS, STRENGTH IN GYMNASTICS
Melo was in the middle of her club competition season, and starring for Haverhill High — having already taken five all-around titles in six meets for the Hillies — last February, when tragedy struck.
During her time of grieving for her father, Melo decided she needed gymnastics more than ever.
“My dad supported me so much in gymnastics,” she said. “He loved going to my meets and cheering me on. He was one of my biggest supporters. So I took a few days off, then I was right back in the gym training six hours a day, and it helped me a lot.”
Watching her compete was a bright light in a dark time for the Melo family.
“I was just so proud of her strength and dedication,” said Kacie. “I saw her ability to cope and get into that (gymnastics) mindset. She would go out there and take her feelings out on the floor. That’s where she was happiest during the most awful time of our lives. It was so great to see her, for a few moments, back to herself during that grieving process.
“I wasn’t surprised. She’s been doing gymnastics since she was 6-years-old. She’s trained to put the personal stuff aside and take it out on the floor. Liv is a private person. She needed to be out there. Her coaches told her she didn’t have to practice or compete, but she wanted to be out there with them.”
Being with her Hillies and club teammates also proved crucial during that time.
“I really viewed gymnastics as a coping mechanism,” Liv said. “It was a great tool to keep my mind off of everything. My coaches and teammates were so supportive. and I didn’t want to let my dad down.”
PASSION FOR GYMNASTICS
Melo’s dedication to gymnastics long ago grew into a fierce passion.
It needs to be, considering she trains six hours a day, five days a week. But you aren’t going to hear her complain.
“I love gymnastics,” she said. “I remember being a kid, watching gymnastics in the Olympics. Watching them do all those flips was so exciting. I tried ballet, but I hated it. I had to do something different. I tried gymnastics, and it just clicked. I also love the life-long friendships I’ve made through the sport.”
Melo has established herself as Haverhill’s top competitor in the all-around. Two weeks ago, she won the all-around in a tri-meet against Methuen and North Andover — when she scored a 9.45 in the beam, missing the Hillies’ school record by .05.
“Beam is by far my favorite event,” she said. “I think it’s one of the most difficult events. You are literally standing on a four-inch piece of wood. You have to be powerful, yet graceful. It’s also one of the most mental events. There’s a chance of falling and getting hurt. It’s exciting. I love it!
“The vault is my next favorite event. I like it because it’s short and sweet. I like that you have to be powerful in it.”
Haverhill High head coach Mary Beth Saindon loves having Melo on her squad.
“Liv is the real deal,” said Saindon. “She came here three years ago as ‘someone to watch,’ and over the past three years we haven’t been able to take our eyes off of her. It’s really exciting as a coach to see her skills advance. Liv puts forth her best effort every day in practice, and always offers support for the other girls”
For her club team, Reading Gymnastics Academy, Melo finished second in the beam last week at the Lady Luck Invitational in Las Vegas.
“It was a big competition in Las Vegas against stellar athletes from all over the country,” said Melo, who has had contact with college coaches. “It was amazing.”
She’s also fully focused on continuing to make her mark on the Haverhill High program.
“I would like to break at least one record for the high school (this year),” she said, “and lead my school to success. For club, I’d like to perform well at states and make Northeast Regionals. and I want to keep improving every meet.”
