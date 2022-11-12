EXETER, N.H. — The folks at Exeter High have to be shaking their collective heads right now.
The Blue Hawks did nearly everything right — executing veteran coach Bill Ball’s plan to the letter in Saturday’s Division I state quarterfinal against visiting Timberlane.
On the day, Exeter:
— Ran 67 plays to Timberlane’s 33.
— Churned out 340 yards of offense, 262 on the ground.
— Committed zero penalties and had zero turnovers in 48 flawless minutes.
Yet, somehow, it will be Timberlane hosting 10th-seeded Bedford on Saturday afternoon in the D-I semis for the right to play for a state title.
“This team fights. That’s why we’ve done the things that we’ve done this year,” said receiver Jaden Mwangi after the Owls rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to shock Exeter, 29-28.
In a word, guts.
Guts from the coach, Kevin Fitzgerald, who didn’t even contemplate kicking for a tie with 37.8 seconds on the clock, putting the ball in Dom Coppeta’s able hands and allowing the quarterback the chance to plow in for the game-winning two-point conversion.
And guts from the Owls’ players, who overcame more than their fair share of obstacles along the way.
Folks will be talking about the final drive in Owls country for a long, long time.
A gritty defensive stand by Timberlane and an Exeter punt left the Owls, trailing 28-21, 86 yards away with 4:55 left in regulation.
“We’ve (faced) a lot of adversity, never really something like this, but that’s just who we are, we never give up,” said Coppeta, who started it off with a tone-setting, physical 10-yard keeper.
From there, Timberlane was asked the question multiple times. and each time, the Owls answered correctly.
Mwangi said, “That (drive) was ridiculous.”
The 86-yard march was actually 114, when you consider the 18-yard and 10-yard holding calls that Timberlane persevered through. Each flag negated long gainers.
And still, Timberlane wouldn’t be denied
Coppeta hit Eddie DiGiulio on a screen for 19 to the Exeter 41, erasing the first one on second-and-14.
And after the second call backed the Owls into their territory, the senior QB went to the unstoppable Mwangi, deep down the left sideline for 47 yards to the Exeter 4.
“I trust Dom with my life when he’s throwing to me,” said Mwangi. “We’ve done that 100 times in practice, so it was good to see it happen again.
“Quarterbacks are supposed to be leaders. That’s why he’s in the spot that he’s in.”
Timberlane was in no hurry from there as the clock ticked down.
Coppeta pounded to the 1 on first down, then milked 40 more seconds off the clock before being turned away on second-and-goal.
On third, Coppeta again lurched forward and the 200-pounder got some help from the backs behind him. The push across made it 28-27 with the PAT pending and only 37.8 seconds on the clock.
“I kind of saw it coming. We practiced that play all week,” said Coppeta. “We were confident. (Fitzgerald) has confidence in me, and I have confidence in him. I knew it was going to work, too.”
Going for two and the win, Coppeta got a lead block from Austin Patnaude who motioned in from the wing and led the QB right up the gut for the three yards and two points.
“I didn’t love us in a 10-yard (overtime) game against them with what they do (offensively), and we had a play that we really liked,” said Fitzgerald. “We felt good about the play. We knew what we were running for two points. and we made that decision with three or four minutes left in the game to go for two if we scored.”
The Owls sideline and fans section erupted. Exeter was stunned.
Timberlane led this one only for 37.8 seconds, but that hardly mattered. They are still alive, two wins from what would be the most unlikely of titles.
“We have a veteran group that doesn’t get rattled. They kept their composure. They’re confident, and they felt like we were going to find something,” said Fitzgerald.
“Our kids didn’t get rattled at all, they felt good that they had a shot.
“These guys have won a lot of games over their career. You don’t sit in the room in August and say we’re going to be one win away from competing for a state championship, but that’s the plan.”
On the day, Timberlane managed 325 yards of offense, and Coppeta-to-Mwangi represented nearly half of it.
The two hooked up five times for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The first TD, a 36-yarder, in the second quarter, was huge in the fact that things were looking mighty grim at that point, trailing 14-0.
The second was pretty much identical, a 43-yarder with 6:53 left in the fourth. Again, at the time it was a two-TD hole at 28-14.
Mwangi now has seven TDs on the year, and every single one has been gigantic.
“He’s like old reliable. Anytime we need a big play out of him, he makes it,” said Coppeta, who was 7 of 9 for 168 yards on the day. “He’s just really good.”
Aside from Mwangi’s outside work, the Owls were held pretty much in check.
Freshman Liam Corman did tie the score with a dazzling 68-yard TD sprint in the third that tied the score at 14-14, but other than that, Exeter was pretty stout.
