PLAISTOW — Dom Pallaria put on a show with 12 carries for 141 yards and 5 TDs as Timberlane (now 10-0) hammered Gilford-Belmont 42-6 Friday in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald said of the 6-0, 180-pound Pallaria: "I'm happy for him. He's a senior in a home playoff game. It's very important for him. He's an outstanding leader and led by example."
Pallaria took care of the offense (with help from Dan Post's 86 yards and 1 TD) and Bryce Parker took care of the defense.
The senior tackle was in the B-G backfield all night with 9 tackles, 3 sacks and a blocked punt.
Fitzpatrick said, "Bryce's a high motor kid. He's quick and strong and tough to block."
Linebacker Braden Perras contributed an interception against the 5-4 visitors.
The Owls will now host St. Thomas Aquinas (Saturday, 1 p.m.) in the semifinals.
STA is 8-2 including its quarterfinal 21-0 win over Hanover. The bad news is it lost it's season-opener to the Owls 43-0.
Timberlane 42, Gilford-Belmont 6
Gilford (5-4): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Timberlane (10-0): 21 14 7 0 — 42
Division 2 Quarterfinals
First Quarter
TIMB — Dom Pallaria 6 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
TIMB — Dan Post 24 run (Bloom kick)
TIMB — Pallaria 4 run (Bloom kick)
Second Quarter
TIMB — Pallaria 26 run (Bloom kick)
TIMB — Pallaria 4 run (Bloom kick)
Third Quarter
TIMB — Pallaria 62 (Bloom kick)
Fourth Quarter
B-Gil— Luke Loyer 38 run (rush fail)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TIMBERLANE: Dom Pallaria 12-141, Dan Post 9-86, Austin Patnaude 1-8, Jake Basnett 2-6, Devin Soter 1-1, Eddie DiGiulio 1-0, Johnny Fabrizio 1-(-1), Gary Shivell 2-(-2); GILFORD-BELMONT: Luke Loyer 6-58
PASSING: TIMBERLANE: G. Shivell 3-5-0, 22
RECEIVING: TIMBERLANE: Post 1-17, Matthew Williams 1-5, Joe Shivell 1-0
