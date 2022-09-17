LAWRENCE -- The Merrimack Valley Conference should be petrified at what happened on the turf at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
After last week’s shutout loss to Springfield Central -- the losing margin Central Catholic’s worst in coach Chuck Adamopoulos’ 25 years -- the whispers were heard around the Valley:
“Hey, Central isn’t Central this year.”
The fellas on Hampshire Street simply weren’t listening. There’s just too much tradition and character in the home locker room there. And the Raiders injected themselves right back into the “elite” conversation with a 17-7 thumping of St. John’s Prep.
So much for the whispers.
“We took it real personal, and everyone was doubting us,” said Raider Markys Bridgewater. “We know the real us. We knew that wasn’t us, the real team we are.”
Central’s defensive effort, holding St. John’s, which hung up 49 on opening week to a top-10 team in Marshfield, to 115 total yards and zero points on offense has to rank up there with some of the most amazing performance you’ll see in the Bay State.
When Prep coach Brian St. Pierre calls for three-wides on offense, he’s sending a potential All-American in Georgia-bound Joenel Aguero and a pair of potential All-Scholastics in Rutgers-commit Jesse Ofurie and Steph Patrick, who has a D-1 offer from Merrimack.
All three can fly. All three are 6-feet or bigger. And here are the Raiders -- 5-8 (Bridgewater), 5-10 (Matthias Latham), 5-10 (Jaxon Pereira) and 5-11 (Mason Bachry) -- playing like giants.
“The plan was to not give up the home runs. With our corners, we talked a lot about having to compete,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “We tackled lousy last week. I thought we tackled much better tonight. The other thing we had to do was put pressure on the quarterback. They got the ball down the field last week. We did not want to give him time. The kids competed.
“We’re not big back there, but they compete.”
Keep them in front, rally to the ball. Easier said than done against the Prep’s weapons, though, so Central didn’t rally defensively, it swarmed.
To keep the Eagles off the board all night, it takes 11 getting it done, and that’s what Central did.
Raiders stepped up everywhere. Senior Eddie Smith didn’t even have a reason to be angry. He didn’t play in the opener because of a concussion.
Yet, here the 6-foot, 237-pound senior was out there, tearing things up on the nose. The Prep finished with negative-1 rushing yards.
“We kind of discovered a nose guard tonight,” said Adamopoulos. “He did a really got job at nose guard. We have to have an active nose guard if our defense is going to be good, and he really picked it up this week. He played tough.”
Central’s entire front got after it.
“We were a different team this week,” said Smith, who was joined up front by Jaden Wiggins and Presley Titus. “We bounced back and really had a good response to last week. We definitely put the pressure on them up front.”
The Prep came into the weekend as a top-3 team statewide in everyone’s poll.
It didn’t matter to Central. The Raiders were much more preoccupied with rebuilding their football rep, and they did it at the expense of the Eagles.
“The kids never buckled. A few times St. John’s got down there and kids hung in there,” said Adamopoulos, whose club surrendered the seven points on a dynamic 90-yard punt return from Aguero but that was it.
“We played tough. This is a good win.”
