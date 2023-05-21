ANDOVER – When you talk about some of the all-time great track athletes, you immediately think of speed, power, endurance and the ability to execute.
Veralie Perrier certainly has all of that … and then some.
If you wanted to pick out an MVP from this past weekend’s Merrimack Valley Conference Girls Championship Meet, you would have to start with the Central Catholic junior. On Saturday, she came away with a pair of first places in the long jump (17-9.50) and the 400 (59.56) and then the next day she came back to finish second in the pole vault, clearing a personal best 10-6.
Those performances gave her 28 points by herself!
If you ask head coach Shawn Dumas, this is only the beginning.
“She’s an unreal athlete. She’s easily the most vital piece of the machine that we are. She’s the biggest point scorer pretty much every meet for us. I don’t think there’s a meet this year where she hasn’t been our top scorer,” he said. “In indoor track, she was our top scorer, our MVP and much of this outdoor season, too. Her versatility just allows us to do so many different things. If I really wanted, I could put her back into the high jump and she’ll score. If I wanted, I’m sure I could teach her the triple jump and she’d score. I could put her in the 200 or the 400 or almost put her in pretty much anything and she’d score. Her versatility just allows us to spread other things out and (Saturday) was just a way of showing that. Things can stem from her and it allows us to have so much depth in other areas. If I only had her as a single athlete in one event, I’m positive we would score. She almost got three first places and 30 points alone in this meet and she ended up with 28 so that’s a testament to itself.”
Her athleticism is off the charts and she said a lot of her skills on the track are due to her long background in gymnastics. For example, a lot of athletes who compete in the long jump say they struggle not knowing what to do with their legs once they are in the air. That’s not the case with Perrier.
“I do gymnastics so I’m used to being in the air and knowing what I need to do. I use my (gymnastics) skills in the long jump and that really helps me. I have that awareness in gymnastics where if I make a mistake, I know how to fix it right away,” she said.
Despite competing in the cold temperatures and constant rain, Perrier fell just shy of a personal record in the long jump of 17-11.50. She was also knocking on the door of the league record held since 2008 by former Central Catholic star Sara Mosert of 18-2. For Perrier, her mark is impressive considering she’s only competed in the event for about one full season, switching over from the high jump midway through the indoor season.
“She has a lot of pop. In the high jump we could see that she has a lot of raw talent. It’s obviously a lot of technical things to get over the bar and all of those things. If you have that much pop like she does and that elusiveness like she displayed (on Saturday), her speed and her pop just screams let’s jump into a pit and see where we can go,” said Dumas.
After the Saturday double, Perrier got some sleep and came back early Sunday morning to take second in the pole vault.
“I’m just proud of myself. I was seeded pretty high (in both events) so I really wanted to push myself,” she said. “Last year I was injured and really couldn’t compete as much. This is really my first year of really facing tough competition so I want to continue to push myself.”
Dumas said that Perrier didn’t even compete in perhaps her best event.
“Generally she’s an anchor leg (of our 4x400 relay team). She can catch you if she needs to and she can also make that lead even more that she needs to,” said Dumas. “If you have never seen it, it’s an amazing thing whenever she takes the baton. She snags the baton so quickly, turns and goes. It’s just an experience to kind of watch. Catching her is nearly an impossible feat, but if it happens, she will hunt you down. She just has so much power and strength, it just makes her such an amazing (anchor leg).”
