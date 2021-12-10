With his Division 1-A college football future already locked down, Kingston, N.H.’s Jackson Paradis had one goal heading into his senior season at Tilton Academy.
After his 2020 season was cancelled after just two games due to COVID-19 — he wanted to dominate.
“We all came into this year with a chip on our shoulder knowing what had to get done,” said Paradis. “This past season was the most fun I’ve ever had playing football.”
The bruising 6-foot, 230-pound running back and University of Buffalo recruit had plenty to enjoy this fall.
After a brilliant final high school campaign, Paradis was named Gatorade New Hampshire Football Player of the Year earlier this week.
“It’s really a great honor, not only to be in the same company as so many greats but to represent my state,” he said of the award, which has been given out since 1985. “The award had been something my trainer Dana Barry and I had been keeping an eye on for the past few years and had been a goal for us, so to win it is thrilling.”
This fall, Paradis rushed for 1,851 yards — averaging 10.2 yards per carry — and scored 22 touchdowns, leading Tilton to a 6-3 record and a trip to the Ken Hollingsworth Bowl. He topped 200 rushing yards in five games, inducing a 332-yard, four-touchdown masterpiece in a 48-0 win over Kingswood Oxford School, which he finished with 405 total yards.
He’s the first football player from Tilton to earn Gatorade honors, and joined his friend, Central Catholic star Ayden Pereira of Auburn, N.H., who won Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year.
Paradis, who also earned NEPSAC (New England Prep School Athletic Council) football Player of the Year, follows recent NH Gatorade winners Curtis Harris-Lopez (2020, Nashua North), Malcolm Bussey (2019, St. Paul’s School) and Ryan Toscano (2018, Bedford).
“What makes Jackson so special on the field is his size and speed,” Proctor Academy head coach Ben Rulli said in Gatorade’s press release. “We have been fortunate to have had a lot of great players over the years at Proctor that played at the Power 5 collegiate level. We have played against guys of similar caliber. Jackson Paradis is right up there with all of these players.”
Lost 2020, coming back
After transferring from Sanborn to Tilton in 2019 (825 rushing yards, 9 TDs in five games), Paradis seemed to be ready to break out last fall.
In his 2020 debut, Paradis rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Proctor Academy. Tilton, however, played just one more game before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.
“It was stressful with the very limited playing time we had my junior year due to COVID,” he said. “It was really tough, but it was something we all had to deal with and eventually gave me more of a drive this past offseason and training.”
The long wait was well worth it for Paradis, not just as an individual but for the team.
“Since I came to Tilton my sophomore year, our goal was to turn this football program around,” said Paradis, whose squad was 2-8 as a sophomore. “We saw a glimpse of it my junior year, but coming into my senior year my goal was to make a bowl game and bring notice to the football program, which is what we accomplished.”
Choosing Buffalo football
ESPN.com ranks Parais a three-star (out of five) college football prospect, the No. 83 running back in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect in New Hampshire for the class of 2022.
In June, Paradis committed to Division 1-A (FBS) University of Buffalo.
“I am very excited to play for Buffalo,” he said. “I’m going to be on a full athletic scholarship. Everything came into play — location, academics, coaching, facilities, players, environment. They all played a huge factor in my decision and I felt like Buffalo was the perfect fit for me.”
Paradis also had offers from Army, Colorado State, Kent State, Marshall, Navy and UMass, according to recruiting website Sidelinesportsnetwork.com.
“I’m now 100% focused on getting prepared for college football,” he said.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.