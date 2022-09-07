The Muldoon family and friends have started “The Michael Muldoon Student-Athlete Memorial Scholarship Fund” to be awarded annually to a local athlete. The goal is to raise $100,000 in Mike's name to endow a scholarship every year for one boy and girl, both seniors.
More news will be coming on details about the scholarships.
You can donate through Venmo.
Send to @Muldoon-Scholarship.
Or you could send check to:
Kevin Muldoon, c/o Michael Muldoon Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1 Washington St., Unit 3, Salisbury, MA 01952.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.