Muldoon

Mike Muldoon shown here doing what he loves, interviewing inspirational young student-athletes, here Lawrence High hurdler Jordany Volquez. Mike passed away in May, but his message lives on. Please donate to the Michael Muldoon Scholarship Fund.

 Courtesy Photo

The Muldoon family and friends have started “The Michael Muldoon Student-Athlete Memorial Scholarship Fund” to be awarded annually to a local athlete. The goal is to raise $100,000 in Mike's name to endow a scholarship every year for one boy and girl, both seniors.

More news will be coming on details about the scholarships.

You can donate through Venmo.

Send to @Muldoon-Scholarship.

Or you could send check to:

Kevin Muldoon, c/o Michael Muldoon Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1 Washington St., Unit 3, Salisbury, MA 01952.

