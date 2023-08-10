METHUEN — Lawrence boys basketball ended the summer with a statement to the Merrimack Valley Conference, and the entire Massachusetts basketball world.
“Don’t count us out!” said guard Obbie Luciano.
Don’t count out a Lawrence squad that lost a stellar senior class to graduation after the 2022-23 season, including the reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP and a pair of Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. Don’t count the Lancers out after a heartbreaking loss in the Division 1 quarterfinals last season.
Need proof? A 16-point deficit, with a summer league title on the line, missing two starters, against a North Andover squad that returned most of the stars from last year’s Division 1 semifinal ride wasn’t about to derail these Lancers.
“Don’t count us out!” echoed guard Adriel Vasquez.
Led by Luciano’s 27 points, Lawrence fought its way out of a 14-pound halftime hole, rallying to defeat rival North Andover 68-66 in the championship game of the Methuen Boys Hoops Summer League on Wednesday night at Methuen’s Marsh School. The game was moved a day due to floor conditions at Methuen High.
“This means a lot,” said Luciano. “We were missing a lot of guys due to injury, so to come back and win like that was really special. It was a testament to our character. This win shows that we have a lot of potential. It shows what we can do. We lost a lot, but we can run it back. We lost a lot, but we can still play winning basketball.”
The win — and the success throughout the summer league — was a truly special accomplishment for a Lawrence squad that graduated the likes of 2023 Eagle-Tribune MVP Marius Canery and Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Danny Reyes and Isaiah Ogunbare.
“We were ranked No. 1 in the state last year, and that meant a lot to us,” said Vasquez. “This year we’re going to be coming in as an underdog. So winning this title meant a lot to us. People are going to count us out. It hurt how last year ended. We had to come back, work hard and prove everybody wrong this offseason. We did that.”
It was a monster night for both Luciano, who scored 44 points between the semifinal win over Windham and the finals, and Vasquez, who scored did a stellar job running the offense, and knocked down a crucial jumper in the closing minutes of the title game.
The summer seemed destined for a disappointing end for Lawrence in the finals on Wednesday, as North Andover raced out to a 44-30 halftime advantage, led by returning Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Zach Wolinski (15 first half points, 27 for the game) and Zach DesRochers (11 first half points, 14 for the game).
“This showed who Lawrence is,” said Vasquez “We had to fight, we had to keep going. We were tired, but we knew it was possible. We knew we could win, and we made it happen.”
Sophomore emerging Lawrence star Francisco Santana made his own major statement when he threw down a massive one-handed slam dunk, for two of his 16 second half points after being held without a basket in the first half. His wing 3-pointer midway through the second half gave Lawrence its first lead.
And towering Igor Gonzalez was an absolute force in the paint for the Lancers, squatting away numerous North Andover attempts and grabbing 14 rebounds.
Luciano iced the victory with a pair of free throws, and Lawrence celebrated its victory.
“Every day we think about how last year ended, and we don’t want to have that same feeling at the end of the year,” said Vasquez. “We are trying to bring a championship to Lawrence High. Other teams aren’t working how we’re working. Don’t count us out!”
LAWRENCE EDGES WINDHAM IN SEMIS
Lawrence earned its title game berth in a fierce battle, holding off hard-charging, upset-minded Windham 61-55 in the first semifinal.
Trailing 44-37 heading into the fourth quarter, Windham opened the final frame flying. The Jaguars erupted for an 11-0 run to grab a 48-44 lead.
But, following a time out, Lawrence rediscovered it’s groove. A hoop for Vasquez snapped the skid, Luciano added a slick put-back off a rebound, and Gonzalez had a steal and bucket gave the Lancers the lead back, 50-48.
Windham had a final rally, but each of those Lancers added another hoop to clinch the win.
First-year Windham head coach Carson Desrosiers was happy with his team’s performance, highlighted the play of Jack Koutrobis, Jack Bagley, Ben Roy and Jack Murphy.
“These guys bought into what we were asking them to do and played really well,” said Desrosiers. “We would have loved to win it all, but making the semifinals of the Methuen Tournament is a solid accomplishment.”
NORTH ANDOVER TAKES THRILLER OVER PREP
North Andover avoided disaster in the semifinals, as Zach DesRochers knocked down a free throw with 0:47 to in the game to give the Scarlet Knights a 59-58 win.
The Knights led 56-54 going into the fourth quarter, before the Prep mounted a massive rally. The Eagles went on a 14-2 run to tie it with less than a minute to play.
But DesRochers hit his free throw, and North Andover smothered the Prep on their final possession to clinch the win.
