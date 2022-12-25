The Red Sox and Rafael Devers are nearing the moment of truth.
Devers is now only a year away from free agency, the same point as Mookie Betts when the former franchise outfielder was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Negotiations between the Red Sox and the 26-year-old All-Star remain ongoing, but if the two sides can’t reach an agreement by Opening Day it’s hard not to wonder if Devers could follow a similar path.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has said throughout the offseason that a Devers trade “is not on our radar.” The circumstances are different now than they were when Betts was approaching free agency, he’s said, and this season they believe they have a good chance to compete. Trading Devers and losing his bat would be counterproductive, a stance he affirmed in a recent interview with The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier when asked if people should assume a Devers trade is still off the table even if negotiations hit a dead end.
“Yes, they should. I still feel that way. He is at the center of everything we’re trying to do,” Bloom said. “We know that it’s never easy to compete in the American League East. It certainly won’t be in 2023 and it certainly wouldn’t be without him.”
That’s a comforting notion, but given how the last three years have played out Red Sox fans have good reason for skepticism. The club struck a similarly optimistic tone with Xander Bogaerts right up until the moment he signed a mammoth 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego, and Devers is likely to command an even larger deal than that.
However much it takes to extend Devers — and the price goes up every day — it will pale in comparison to the cost of letting him go.
John Henry’s ownership group rightfully deserves recognition as the best stewards the franchise has ever had. Under their leadership the Red Sox ended an 86-year title drought and have now won four World Series over the past 18 years. They have also invested millions into Fenway Park, revitalizing the century-old ballpark and ensuring its future for generations to come.
That’s an impressive legacy, but one that threatens to be undermined by the club’s recent and repeated self-inflicted errors. Over the past decade Henry’s Red Sox have swung wildly back and forth between “win-now” and “build for the future” approaches and have finished last in the AL East five times in 11 seasons.
They’ve also lowballed beloved homegrown stars like Jon Lester and Bogaerts and traded away Betts, a future Hall of Famer whose No. 50 could have one day adorned the right field overhang.
Even the decision to fire beloved broadcaster Don Orsillo, while not as significant in the grand scheme of things, produced a furious backlash and exposed a rift between fans and ownership that remains open to this day. Taken together there is a pervasive sense throughout the fanbase that Henry and his partners are out of touch and unresponsive to what Red Sox fans actually want, a sense made worse by Henry’s near complete silence over the past three years.
Which brings us back to Devers.
If the Red Sox can’t find a way to keep Devers in Boston for the long haul it will be a monumental organizational failure that could tar Henry’s legacy in Boston forever. Red Sox fans want to win, yes, but they also want to feel a connection with their team. Red Sox fans want to trust that the players they’ve watched grow into stars, who they’ve invested in emotionally and financially, will remain a part of their lives and a part of the community. They want to trust that the team will invest in their success as well and build around them to chase championships together.
That’s what Patriots fans got with Tom Brady. That’s what Bruins fans got with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. That’s what Celtics fans got with Larry Bird, Paul Pierce and what they’re getting now with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The Red Sox letting the entire homegrown core of the 2018 championship team get away would be an irrevocable breach of that trust.
Henry, who’s net worth is currently estimated by Forbes at $4 billion, is perfectly capable of writing out a check for whatever it will take to sign Devers long-term whenever he wants. His decision not to commit to Devers, Bogaerts, Betts or seemingly anyone is a choice, one that’s becoming more difficult to defend by the day.
When the chips were down the New York Yankees got a deal done to keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes for the rest of his career. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has spent the offseason handing out massive deals like they’re Christmas stocking stuffers. The San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers have put their money where their mouth is as well, and whether all of that money leads to a World Series title or not, nobody can say they aren’t doing everything in their power to win.
We can’t say the same about the Red Sox right now, and if they want to retain any credibility as a serious, championship-focused organization, they need to get a deal done with Devers. Trading him would turn the Red Sox into a laughingstock and invite a backlash so intense that ownership might never recover.
Turner a sneaky good pickup for SoxThe Red Sox have reached a point where just about any move they make will be met with derision by certain fans. Unless it’s an extension for Devers or a big, splashy move for an established All-Star, it’s all just proof that the Red Sox are a big market team operating with a small market mindset.
Some of that criticism is fair, but that doesn’t mean the smaller signings can’t still make an impact. This week’s reported signing of Justin Turner is a perfect example.
A 14-year big league veteran, Turner has been one of the driving forces behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ recent run of dominance. In nine seasons with the club he led the Dodgers to eight NL West titles, three pennants and a World Series title in 2020. During that stretch he was a two-time All-Star, batted .296 with an .865 OPS and had four seasons with 20-plus home runs.
Even at age 38 he’s still coming off a year in which his OPS+ ranked 16% better than league average, and he’s also a legendary clubhouse guy whose veteran presence will be badly needed in the wake of Xander Bogaerts’ departure.
Turner may not be the player he once was, but he’s still pretty good and will fit seamlessly into the roster as a productive right-handed corner infielder. He’ll most likely serve as designated hitter more often than not, but his presence will also allow manager Alex Cora the ability to occasionally play Rafael Devers and Triston Casas at DH to keep them fresh as well.
Will anyone join McGriff on stage in Cooperstown?Earlier this month the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era committee voted unanimously to induct Fred McGriff as a member of the Hall’s Class of 2023. Now the question is whether or not the Baseball Writers Association of America will select anyone else to be enshrined alongside him.
According to publicly known ballots compiled by the indispensable Ryan Thibodaux and his Hall of Fame tracker team, two players on the BBWAA ballot are currently trending above the 75% threshold needed for induction. Those are ex-Cardinals great Scott Rolen and former Rockies legend Todd Helton, both of whom appeared on 79.5% of known ballots as of this writing on Friday morning.
Rolen was the top returning vote getter on this year’s ballot with 63.2% last winter, and Helton wasn’t too far behind at 52%. Both appear to be getting much more support this time around, though only about 10% of the total estimated vote is known and the preferences of those who do not make their votes public is often different from those who are quick to publish their ballots.
The other top vote getters include Billy Wagner (69.2%), Andruw Jones (61.5%), Gary Sheffield (56.4%), Alex Rodriguez (51.3%), first-year candidate Carlos Beltran (51.3%), final-year candidate Jeff Kent (48.7%) and Manny Ramirez (48.7%). Former Red Sox standouts John Lackey, Mike Napoli and Jacoby Ellsbury have yet to receive a vote and are likely to fall off the ballot after one year.
