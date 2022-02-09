Major League Baseball’s players have finally broken their silence.
After months of laying low while labor negotiations stalled, the players reached their breaking point last week when ownership requested third-party mediation in lieu of making a promised counteroffer.
The players viewed the move as little more than a public relations ploy, one meant to convince the public that MLB was being reasonable even though the owners had initiated the lockout and then waited six weeks to resume talks.
Unwilling to let the owners continue framing the debate, players took to social media to make sure fans understood their point of view.
During a high-profile labor dispute, winning the narrative is often as important as winning at the bargaining table itself, and the players now have a powerful weapon at their disposal they’ve never had before.
In past work stoppages, the league has succeeded in turning public sentiment against players by portraying them as greedy and ungrateful, but that might not be as easy now that players have the ability to speak directly to fans and highlight the discrepancies between the league’s words and its actions.
WHY A STOPPAGE?
The dominant theme in the player’s opening salvo has been the need for having a work stoppage at all.
From the start, MLB has positioned the lockout as a necessary defensive measure, and Commissioner Rob Manfred famously declared in December that “we hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time.”
That reasoning is hard to square with the league’s subsequent failure to engage, and the players are making a point to ensure that sinks in.
“If the goal is to get players on the field asap — then why did it take 43 days after the lockout to even hear from MLB?” tweeted Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon. “Didn’t seem like a priority then! Why did we not get a counter proposal this week? It’s all extremely tired antics/optics.”
“A significant part of Collective Bargaining is… actually bargaining #AtTheTable,” tweeted Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes, echoing a message shared by numerous other players.
Social media has also given players the ability to directly challenge emerging narratives before they can take root.
For instance, when an Associated Press article framed the decision to reject mediation as one that will ensure a delayed start to spring training, Giants pitcher Trevor Hildenberger retweeted a point that MLB has the power to immediately end the lockout on its own. He also included a meme of someone licking another man’s boot, a not-so-subtle dig at the writer for carrying the league’s water.
ARTICULATE POSITION
The most important role social media can play for the players, however, is the ability to clearly articulate its positions.
Mets ace Max Scherzer, a member of the MLBPA Executive Subcommittee and one of the players most involved in the negotiating process, did that when he laid out why the players rejected mediation and what exactly it is they’re fighting for.
“We don’t need mediation because what we are offering to MLB is fair for both sides,” Scherzer tweeted. “We want a system where threshold and penalties don’t function as caps, allows younger players to realize more of their market value, makes service time manipulation a thing of the past, and eliminate tanking as a winning strategy.”
Will the players’ social media blitz help move the needle at the bargaining table? That’s hard to say, but collectively the players have successfully reframed the debate so that many baseball observers now view the league — not the players — as the obstacle to progress.
That’s likely not how this would have played out in decades past, and MLB shouldn’t underestimate the power the players now wield.
