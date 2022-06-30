It’s hard not to feel a sense of deja vu with Chris Sale.
Much like last year, Sale is spending the summer ramping up from injury for a midseason return to the Red Sox rotation.
Much like last year, his tour through the minors will include a highly anticipated rehab start in Portland, where he is scheduled to start tonight as he progresses in his recovery.
And much like last year, the Red Sox hope Sale could give them a major boost upon his return.
You’d be forgiven for feeling a bit skeptical given how the story ended last year.
Sale did not live up to his usual standards after missing two years following Tommy John surgery. That mixed bag of a return, where Sale posted a 3.16 regular season ERA before getting lit up in the playoffs, understandably might prompt some to temper expectations as Sale’s 2022 debut approaches.
But for all the similarities between this year and last, Sale’s current situation is not the same. This time it isn’t his surgically repaired elbow that’s keeping him sidelined but a freak stress fracture in his ribcage suffered during an offseason workout, and if fans had too high hopes a year ago, they might not be high enough now.
All of the reports on Sale since he got back on the mound have been glowing, and the general consensus is he’s looked as good as he has in years. His velocity is back up into the mid-to-high 90s, his slider is devastating, and most importantly, his changeup is back to being a real weapon.
“This is a lot different than last year as far as his arm,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said last week. “He’s in a much better spot, he’s moving a lot better so we expect him to use all his pitches, which is important, compared to last year, and be him. It’s a trade that not everyone can do.”
The potential impact a fully healthy Sale could have on the Red Sox can’t be overstated. At his best the 33-year-old lefty is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the news that his changeup is back should raise eyebrows all across New England.
Last summer Sale described the changeup as little better than a batting practice offering, and without that tool in his pocket he was stuck trying to beat big league hitters with only his fastball and slider. That might work if you’re a reliever facing only a couple of batters for one inning, but try to get through a lineup multiple times that way and you’re asking for trouble.
All the hitter has to do is guess right and look out. Now? Sale can keep hitters on their toes and blow them away with his full arsenal of pitches.
“I think that’s the difference between last year and this year,” Cora said recently. “He was a two-pitch pitcher for a month and a half. This year, obviously being that far away from the surgery now, this will play.”
Obviously time will tell how effective Sale proves to be, but by all accounts the elbow troubles that have plagued him the last three years are finally behind him. He remains on track to return to the Red Sox by mid-July, and if the club does get the old Chris Sale back, he could transform the club’s rotation and provide a serious boost to the club’s championship hopes.
After everything that’s happened with Sale these past few years, the idea he could be that guy again almost seems too good to be true. But the possibility alone is tantalizing, and that’s reason enough to get excited about his upcoming return.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.