PLAISTOW, N.H. – You might think after picking up the honor as a junior, being named a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American for the second time might be a little less jarring.
Timberlane Regional girls soccer senior Bella Keogh says forget it.
“I was in shock, believe me!” said Keogh. “I mean, after being named last year, of course, it was on my radar. Last year, I had no expectations whatsoever. This year was so much more challenging. It just came as a total surprise.”
Keogh, the 2021 Eagle-Tribune Most Valuable Player, followed up her 37-goal barrage last year, with another fabulous fall, netting 35 more for a Timberlane team that carved out its own niche in history.
“We definitely had a great year,” said Keogh, who along with her sister Sophia, each had a goal as the Owls pushed Exeter to the limit in a 3-2 state semifinal defeat.
“We had a lot of young players, too. We reached the semifinals for the first time in around a decade. It felt great to do that as a whole group.”
Keogh’s impact on the Owls program was certainly immense. A year ago, she was named New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year.
The greatest impact, though, has been in victories for the program, where Timberlane went 14-4 in 2021 and then 15-3 this time around.
Of course, taking every step of the way with her twin sister, Sophia, has helped. But Bella credited all the people in her life for putting her in such an accomplished position.
“I’m so honored, so thankful for all the people around me, my family, my friends, my sister, too,” said Keogh. “I’ve always felt like I’ve had so much support.”
Both Keoghs will take their talents to Division 1 Merrimack College in the fall where they will play for legendary coach Gabe Mejail and the Warriors.
A lethal scorer, the left-footed sniper hopes to expand her repertoire a bit when she hits the campus in North Andover.
“I think I have good confidence on the ball in the 1-v-1 situations. I consider myself pretty good at beating that person and getting that shot off,” said Bella. “I am hoping to sharpen the skills I have, and work harder to get better with the other foot.”
The girls committed early to Merrimack in the process, finding exactly what they were looking for with the Warriors.
“Merrimack just felt home-y,” Bella said. “We felt good about it right away.”
