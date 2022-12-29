LOWELL – It took just over three minutes for Pinkerton Academy junior Jackson Marshall to show some Greater Lowell fans his unique, well-rounded basketball skills.
There was a step-back 3-pointer, about 10 seconds into the game.
About 40 seconds later there was his patented short jump hook in the middle of the Windham High defense.
About 50 seconds later, came a thunderous, fast-break dunk.
And then, last but not least, before getting a short rest, a pull-up 3-pointer … bang!
Marshall 10, Windham High 0.
Well, in the end, things changed in the finals of the Lowell Christmas Classic, with Pinkerton going up 17 before Windham amazingly tied it up 50-50 with 4:16 left.
Pinkerton scored seven straight points, holding on for the title win over rival, Windham, 61-55.
In fact the biggest play of the game was by Marshall. But this skill had more to do with grit and anticipation, with the score tied 50-50 and the momentum on Windham’s side.
His teammate missed both free throws, but the 6-foot-7 Marshall reached up, grabbed the rebound and put it back.
“That was luck,” said Marshall, who led all scorers with 24 points. “You have to give them credit. They were tough. They didn’t quit. and I missed some shots. But it was nice to win. I love to win.”
The tourney MVP was Marshall’s teammate, Ty Chinn, who finished 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chinn had 19 points in a come-from-behind win over Haverhill and 17 in another tough win over Lowell.
“He had a nice tournament for us,” said Pinkerton coach David Chase. “He had some big free throws [against Lowell] and led us against Haverhill.”
Windham deserved big-time kudos clawing back after a rough start, some of which was Marshall’s doing.
After quarters in which the Jaguars scored six and eight points, they scored 20 and 21 points in the last two quarters.
Junior Jack Begley, who was named to the tourney all-star team with Marshall and Chinn, scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, which included a 3-pointer and three offensive rebound put-backs.
Windham senior Blake Dempsey also had a big second half with 11 of his 13 points.
A positive for both teams were the point guards, both tiny but tough sophomores in Windham’s Jack Koutrobis (4 points, 5 assists, 3 steals) and Pinkerton’s Parker Bienvenue-Cernuda (5 assists, 4 steals).
“These tournaments are great for the regular season,” said coach Chase. “We dealt with a lot of things here and showed some toughness. We got Parker some valuable experience. We had to earn every win here.”
Pinkerton 61, Windham 55Pinkerton (61)
Brandon Gendron 0-0-0; Parker Bienvenue-Cernuda 0-0-0; John Hill 0-0-0; Tyrone Chinn 6-1-14; Sean Jenkins 4-1-9; James Wallace 0-0-0; Ethan Johnston 5-1-11; Cristian Brander 0-0-0; Quinn Hammer 0-0-0; Charles Ludden 0-0-0; Tyler Herland 1-0-3; Jackson Marshall 10-2-24; Totals 26-5-61
Windham (55)
Blake Dempsey 4-5-13; Jack St. Hilaire 0-0-0; Jack Koutrobis 1-1-4; Ben Roy 2-0-4; Jack Murphy 1-0-3; Jack Begley 6-3-16; Matt Desmarais 0-0-0; Logan Runde 0-0-0; Caden Bouchard 2-0-5; Andrew Hennessey 0-0-0; Jake Runde 0-0-0; Bryan Desmarais 2-0-4; Jack Conrad 0-0-0; Will Collins 0-0-0; Totals 18-8-51
3-pointers: P – Marshall 2, Herland; W – Koutrobis, Begley, Bouchard
