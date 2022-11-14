Whenever Calvin Kattar fights among the best in the world of UFC, he usually comes back home to the Merrimack Valley, from some faraway spot, with some noted bumps and bruises.
Of course, most of the time, the other guy looks worse.
This return home two weeks ago from Las Vegas was different.
Kattar looked fine. His oft-broken nose? OK. The usual welts on his arms and legs weren’t there.
The injuries he suffered two weeks ago, in the main event in Las Vegas against up-and-comer Arnold Allen of England, were internal.
Kattar tore the ACL in his right knee, trying a jump-kick late in the first round, landing awkwardly. The bout was called only seconds into the second round against Allen when it was obvious Kattar couldn’t perform.
“It’s not ideal, obviously,” said Kattar, 34. “But this is part of my story. Nothing has been easy. I’m down but never out. Honestly, I’m more motivated now to out and get after it.”
“It” is the featherweight title.
And while he appeared to be “months away” if things broke better — see controversial split decision loss to Josh Emmett last June — he could now be two years-plus away.
He was ranked No. 5 two weeks ago. Now he’s at No. 7.
Kattar will have surgery in a few weeks. The recovery time is nine months to a year.
A few weeks after surgery, Kattar will spend a month in Las Vegas, rehabbing at the UFC’s Performance Institute.
“The worst part for me was my family, friends and fans,” said Kattar. “A lot of people showed up at that fight. and I know a lot of people were rooting for me from home. You sometimes feel like you let people down. I know that’s not technically true, but I have a lot of people I fight for.”
According to all three judges’ scorecards, Kattar lost the first round to Allen, who proved quick and a tad awkward as a left-hander.
While there was no big strikes, Allen got in a few more.
“He was what we expected he’d be,” said Kattar. “He was fast and explosive. Not much happened in that first round. He hadn’t been in any five-round fights so we knew it would be a long fight and we expected him to fade a little. I expected to take over the fight.
“But he deserves credit,” said Kattar. “He’s a good fighter. I felt really good, really strong. Just that one freaky landing … “
As for the knee, Kattar knew something wasn’t right, but wasn’t sure what it was.
“I sat down (after the first round) and wasn’t sure what was up. My adrenaline was high, so I wasn’t really in pain,” said Kattar. “Then I got up, felt a little weird, and quickly released something wasn’t right.”
Eight seconds into round two the fight was called, a TKO win for Allen.
“It was unfulfilling,” said Kattar of the result. “You do all of that preparation and it ends like that. Even tough Allen gets the win, which is good for him, but he never really got to fight. He needs experience at five rounds.”
Kattar expects to be fighting again, health permitting, in November of 2023. He has no idea how the competition will play out in front of him, in terms of rankings and potential bouts.
One fact is that the UFC fans love Kattar and his never-say-die style. His last five bouts have all been main events.
“I’m OK,” said Kattar. “Nothing changes. My goals are the same. I’m in this for the long haul. I know it’s going to tough, the surgery and rehab, but I’m going to do it. I’ll be back better than ever.”
There is also a positive that has happened.
He will be able to spend more time with family during the holidays — Thanksgiving and Christmas — which has been tough to do the last three years as a UFC top 10 guy.
“I am looking forward to that part,” said Kattar. “My family and friends are very important to me. They always have been and always will be.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com .
