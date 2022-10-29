TEWKSBURY -- The opening blow wasn’t glancing. It was lethal and it connected squarely on Andover’s proverbial chin.
The Warriors never even blinked. They just kept coming.
Tewksbury stormed to a 14-0 lead then watched unflappable Andover rip off the next 42 to close out the perfect regular season (8-0) in style with a 42-21 win.
“No panic, we stayed calm. We knew the offense would get rolling. We had a rough start. The defense toughened up. And we … We did pretty well,” said a fired-up Lincoln Beal, who ran for 158 yards and four touchdowns in his 12-carry night.
“It’s awesome, a huge turnaround from last year after having a mediocre season. I couldn’t be more proud of all the guys. We’ve had a great season so far, but there’s more to come.”
The Merrimack Valley Conference large champs now await an opening-round Division 1 playoff opponent, and coach EJ Perry is hoping that they land somewhere around the No. 2 or 3 seed.
“I told them, the new season starts now,” the coach said.
With Beal bull-dozing and Scotty Brown (14 carries, 160 yards) streaking to open space, a game effort from the host Redmen (now 5-3) wasn’t nearly enough.
With 1:55 left in the opening quarter, the Redmen led 14-0 and to that point had outgained Andover 135-0.
In just 54 seconds, the Warriors changed all that.
Brown kept for 15, then hit Bret Mondejar for 13 more. Beal rumbled for 30 and then scored on a two-yard plunge – elapsed time, 54 seconds.
The sprint was on.
“(Offensive coordinator Rob Pike) really loves the fast-paced offense. We try to tire out the defense. We’re very well-conditioned, and once we get rolling …” Beal said. “You can’t really stop Scotty. I mean Scotty’s running all over the field. It’s hard to stop him. The fast-paced offense has been great for us this year.”
Beal struck from 20 on the next possession to tie things, and the Warriors assumed control for good in the “middle eight” – the last four minutes before the half and the first four coming out of it.
Brown directed as sweet a two-minute drill as you’ll see as the Warriors went 75 yards in 10 plays to assume a 21-14 lead.
The back-breaker was a 29-yard Brown-to-Beal connection on third-and-10 from the Tewksbury 32. Brown then rolled in from the 3.
Coming out with the ball to start, it was more of the same. Brown finished the 69-yard drive with back-to-back hookups to Mondejar, the latter being a 17-yard TD.
Beal’s third and fourth scores of the night were icing, especially the way Andover’s defense was playing.
Connor Acheson and Brian Hnat had interceptions for a Warrior crew that dominated Tewksbury in the middle two quarters.
“It’s the way these kids are. They know they can play,” said Perry. “They settled in, and the defense came through Obviously, Scotty and Lincoln lived up to their names and did the job. We went 42 in a row after being down early. That was good to see.”
