EXETER, N.H. – Liam Doyle on a one-run lead has been pretty much nothing but money over the past two seasons.
Jackson Marshall decided to give the lefty some breathing room, anyways. His sixth-inning monster shot doubled the margin in a blink and that was plenty for Doyle and the Astros, who took out host Exeter, 2-0, in key late regular-season matchup here on Wednesday evening.
“We know Liam is not going to need a lot of runs, but we’re behind him if he needs us,” said the sophomore Marshall. “I’ve been in a slump lately. It felt great to find the barrel again. I need to get it going to help my team win.”
Doyle was Doyle, firing a complete-game three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and just one walk against an Exeter lineup that was scoring 4.8 runs a game coming in.
“This is huge. We’ve been taking the rest of the season as playoff games,” said the Coastal Carolina-commit Doyle. “We’re focused to beat every team, play it like a playoff game.”
Pinkerton broke the ice in the top of the second on a clutch two-out RBI hit from Lorenzo Corsetto. His bounding ball between first and second was perfectly placed and even though the Exeter second baseman was able to knock the ball down in shallow right, it was heads-up base-running from Tom Rioux at second that got the job done.
Rioux never slowed down and beat the throw home easily for the lead.
Doyle cruised through the contest, finding only minimal trouble in a 105-pitch effort, 67 of which were strikes.
“Exeter is a very good team. They pitch, they field, they’ve got some guys who can swing it. I thought Liam did a great job keeping them off-balance all day,” said Pinkerton coach Steve Campo. “Defensively I thought we played solid, and we stuck to our approach offensively. Just hit the ball hard, and good things happen.”
Twice he found trouble. But with runners on first-and-second with no out in the Exeter fifth, catcher Cole Yennaco picked off a runner at second to help put out that fire.
The Blue Hawks again had first-and-second in the seventh on a hit and the lone error of the contest by either team, but Doyle buckled down and blew away the final hitter for strikeout No. 14 for the day – 100 for the season.
“We’ll take it, 100 strikeouts in back-to-back years,” said Doyle.
“The off-speed stuff was working. That’s a good-hitting team. They’re going to jump on fastballs. You have to work the offspeed stuff, curve balls and changes early, just to keep them off balance.”
Offensively, Pinkerton managed just six hits against a pair of Blue Hawk pitchers. Along with Marshall's moonshot and Corsetto's RBI hit, Yennaco had a pair of hits. Brendan Horne and Max Lukeman had the others.
With the win, the Astros move to 16-3, while Exeter falls for 13-5. Friday afternoon, Pinkerton closes out the regular season at home against 13-5 Winnacunnet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.